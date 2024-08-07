PITCHBOOK DATA

#2815 COMPANY RANKING
PitchBook is the leading resource for comprehensive data, research and insights spanning the global capital markets. Our unprecedented offerings are brought to life through the PitchBook Platform, a dynamic suite of products designed to help you win. Founded in 2007, CEO John Gabbert knew that his idea for an actionable, extensive database for private equity-focused intelligence was worth pursuing. The rest is PitchBook history. Since those early days, PitchBook has expanded its coverage areas to include the entirety of the global public and private markets. We’ve added thousands of datasets and millions of individual insights into the platform, and we’ve pioneered new features and products that surface the information our clients need. We look at every day as a new opportunity to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations through helping them make informed decisions that propel their firms forward. Part of Morningstar since 2016, PitchBook is headquartered in Seattle, London and Hong Kong with additional offices in New York and San Francisco.
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pitchbook.com
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1300-3000 emps
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Since 2007
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PitchBook Data's stories on HackerNoon

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PitchBook Data's latest news & mentions

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Pitchbook Market Data Points To Uptick In M&A Deal Activity - Hunt Scanlon Media

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