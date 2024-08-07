PHEMEX #335 COMPANY RANKING

Led by over 8 former Morgan Stanley Executives, Phemex is building the world’s most trustworthy cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform. Phemex leverages a “User Oriented” approach to develop far more powerful features than any existing exchange for traders to easily buy & sell contracts with trust. Our development team is directly available on social media to gather any feedback, comment or request from our community. We believe having a “User Oriented” approach is the best way to build a next generation trading platform. We allow the trading of crypto contracts backed not only by crypto assets, but also by traditional financial products, such as stock indexes, interest rates, FOREX, commodities, metals, energy, and more. We built our own Hierarchical Deterministic Cold Wallet System, which assigns an independent deposit address to each user, so that all assets are kept in cold wallets. Bitcoin collection and transfer are all conducted via offline signature with strict human scrutiny.