PHEMEX

#335 COMPANY RANKING
Led by over 8 former Morgan Stanley Executives, Phemex is building the world’s most trustworthy cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform. Phemex leverages a “User Oriented” approach to develop far more powerful features than any existing exchange for traders to easily buy & sell contracts with trust. Our development team is directly available on social media to gather any feedback, comment or request from our community. We believe having a “User Oriented” approach is the best way to build a next generation trading platform. We allow the trading of crypto contracts backed not only by crypto assets, but also by traditional financial products, such as stock indexes, interest rates, FOREX, commodities, metals, energy, and more. We built our own Hierarchical Deterministic Cold Wallet System, which assigns an independent deposit address to each user, so that all assets are kept in cold wallets. Bitcoin collection and transfer are all conducted via offline signature with strict human scrutiny.
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phemex.com
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201-500 emps
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Since 2019
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PHEMEX

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EVERGREEN INDEX #335

Phemex's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Phemex Unveils AI Bot, Marking a Product Milestone In its AI-native Initiative

Phemex Unveils AI Bot, Marking a Product Milestone In its AI-native Initiative

Wed Feb 25 2026 By Blockman PR and Marketing

Phemex Launches AI-Native Revolution, Signaling Full-Scale AI Transformation

Phemex Launches AI-Native Revolution, Signaling Full-Scale AI Transformation

Thu Feb 19 2026 By Blockman PR and Marketing

Phemex Introduces 24/7 TradFi Futures Trading With 0-Fee Carnival, Creating All-In-One Trading Hub

Phemex Introduces 24/7 TradFi Futures Trading With 0-Fee Carnival, Creating All-In-One Trading Hub

Mon Feb 09 2026 By Blockman PR and Marketing

Phemex Update On wallet Security And Temporary Suspension Of Withdrawals

Phemex Update On wallet Security And Temporary Suspension Of Withdrawals

Thu Jan 23 2025 By BTCWire

MemeX By Phemex: Effortless Meme Token Trading On Solana For Everyone

MemeX By Phemex: Effortless Meme Token Trading On Solana For Everyone

Tue Jan 21 2025 By BTCWire

Phemex Announces Holiday Trading Campaign: Win a Luxury Bali Holiday!

Phemex Announces Holiday Trading Campaign: Win a Luxury Bali Holiday!

Thu Dec 19 2024 By BTCWire

Phemex Thanksgiving Trade-a-thon: 100,000 USDT In Exciting Prizes

Phemex Thanksgiving Trade-a-thon: 100,000 USDT In Exciting Prizes

Mon Nov 25 2024 By BTCWire

How Wall Street Veterans Decided to Fight Back Against Traditional Finance

How Wall Street Veterans Decided to Fight Back Against Traditional Finance

Mon Oct 04 2021 By Christopher

Beyond PoR: Phemex CEO on Building Structural Trust for the Next Decade of Crypto

Beyond PoR: Phemex CEO on Building Structural Trust for the Next Decade of Crypto

Tue Dec 16 2025 By Olayimika Oyebanji

Which Crypto Exchanges Can You Actually Trust in 2026?

Which Crypto Exchanges Can You Actually Trust in 2026?

Thu Mar 12 2026 By Oleg B.

Security Expert Says the Bybit Hack May Have Involved an Insider

Security Expert Says the Bybit Hack May Have Involved an Insider

Wed Feb 26 2025 By hacker-l9wmc21

Exploring the World of Crypto: 18 Key Categories of the Digital Economy

Exploring the World of Crypto: 18 Key Categories of the Digital Economy

Sun Jun 18 2023 By Andrey Didovskiy

Phemex's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Phemex Expands Digital Commodities Access With Gold and Silver Trading Initiative

Phemex Expands Digital Commodities Access With Gold and Silver Trading Initiative

manilatimes.net

Fri Jan 30 2026

Phemex Expands Digital Commodities Access With Gold and Silver Trading Initiative

Phemex Expands Digital Commodities Access With Gold and Silver Trading Initiative

prnewswire.co.uk

Fri Jan 30 2026

Phemex Introduces Elite Trader Recruitment Program Focused on Professional Copy Trading

Phemex Introduces Elite Trader Recruitment Program Focused on Professional Copy Trading

manilatimes.net

Tue Jan 27 2026

Phemex Introduces Elite Trader Recruitment Program Focused on Professional Copy Trading

Phemex Introduces Elite Trader Recruitment Program Focused on Professional Copy Trading

prnewswire.co.uk

Tue Jan 27 2026

Phemex Launches Trading Bot Carnival to Encourage Broader Adoption of Strategy-Based Crypto Trading

Phemex Launches Trading Bot Carnival to Encourage Broader Adoption of Strategy-Based Crypto Trading

manilatimes.net

Wed Jan 14 2026

Phemex Launches Trading Bot Carnival to Encourage Broader Adoption of Strategy-Based Crypto Trading

Phemex Launches Trading Bot Carnival to Encourage Broader Adoption of Strategy-Based Crypto Trading

prnewswire.co.uk

Wed Jan 14 2026

Phemex Upgrades Rewards Hub with $15,000 Package And Mystery Box System

Phemex Upgrades Rewards Hub with $15,000 Package And Mystery Box System

manilatimes.net

Wed Oct 22 2025

Phemex Upgrades Rewards Hub with $15,000 Package And Mystery Box System

Phemex Upgrades Rewards Hub with $15,000 Package And Mystery Box System

prnewswire.co.uk

Wed Oct 22 2025

Phemex Announces Halloween Futures Trading Festival With 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

Phemex Announces Halloween Futures Trading Festival With 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

manilatimes.net

Mon Oct 13 2025

Phemex Announces Halloween Futures Trading Festival With 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

Phemex Announces Halloween Futures Trading Festival With 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

prnewswire.co.uk

Mon Oct 13 2025

Phemex Launches Market Confidence Campaign to Support Traders Through Volatility

Phemex Launches Market Confidence Campaign to Support Traders Through Volatility

prnewswire.co.uk

Sat Oct 11 2025

Lazarus Group Links $1.4B Bybit Hack to Phemex Heist in Web3 Cash Grab

Lazarus Group Links $1.4B Bybit Hack to Phemex Heist in Web3 Cash Grab

globalcrypto.tv

Mon Feb 24 2025

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