PEERSPACE #8523 COMPANY RANKING

Peerspace is your little black book for finding unique and undiscovered places to meet, create, or celebrate. With thousands to choose from, our online marketplace opens the door to all types of spaces at all price points - from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. Whether it’s a photo shoot, birthday bash, pop-up shop, or team brainstorm, Peerspace gives people the keys to our cities’ best spaces. By showcasing and making their space available to an audience of millions, Peerspace makes it easy for both individuals and businesses to earn extra income from their space. Visit www.peerspace.com to find the place that inspires you to bring people together.