PARKOPEDIA
#3537 COMPANY RANKING
What we do: Parkopedia is the world's leading connected car services provider used by millions of drivers and organisations such as Apple, Audi, BMW, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen and many others. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuelling and tolls in 15,000 cities across 89 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Life at Parkopedia: We’re a diverse and international team, with our headquarters in London and regional offices in the United States, Japan and China. We take pride in working for a business that is successful and independent. Our work is is both pioneering and cutting edge involving autonomous vehicles, deep learning, computer vision, machine learning, geospatial data and big data which are shaping the future of driving and parking globally. It’s not all about the tech though. Enjoying your work and creating a great work culture is equally as important to us. We strive to build an environment of openness and constant development. One that’s hard-working, relaxed, inclusive and flexible. We’re social too, with regular team lunches, the annual company retreat and opportunities to visit the offices and meet the broader organisation. We’re excited about growing our team and would love to hear from people who are interested in what we are doing! Please visit our careers page at https://www.parkopedia.com/jobs/
119 emps
Since 2009
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PARKOPEDIA
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EVERGREEN INDEX #3537
Parkopedia's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
How to save money on parking your car
msn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Snap up your own Chester parking spot - and you could end up saving thousands
cheshire-live.co.uk
Thu Oct 12 2023
Snap up your own Chester parking spot - and you could end up saving thousands
cheshire-live.co.uk
Thu Oct 12 2023
Blink Charging, Parkopedia expand park and charge services for EVs
electronics360.globalspec.com
Wed Sep 27 2023
Blink Charging And Parkopedia Collaborate, Adding 4,000 Locations To Platform
markets.businessinsider.com
Tue Sep 26 2023
Blink Charging And Parkopedia Collaborate, Adding 4,000 Locations To Platform
benzinga.com
Tue Sep 26 2023
Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access
uk.investing.com
Tue Sep 26 2023
Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access
ng.investing.com
Tue Sep 26 2023
Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access
in.investing.com
Tue Sep 26 2023
Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access
investing.com
Tue Sep 26 2023
Amazon and JPMorgan stocks fall, Rivian and DraftKings shares rally, and other stocks on the move
msn.com
Tue Sep 26 2023
Blink Charging bounces off of 52-week low after guidance update
seekingalpha.com
Tue Sep 26 2023