PARKOPEDIA

#3537 COMPANY RANKING
What we do: Parkopedia is the world's leading connected car services provider used by millions of drivers and organisations such as Apple, Audi, BMW, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen and many others. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuelling and tolls in 15,000 cities across 89 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Life at Parkopedia: We’re a diverse and international team, with our headquarters in London and regional offices in the United States, Japan and China. We take pride in working for a business that is successful and independent. Our work is is both pioneering and cutting edge involving autonomous vehicles, deep learning, computer vision, machine learning, geospatial data and big data which are shaping the future of driving and parking globally. It’s not all about the tech though. Enjoying your work and creating a great work culture is equally as important to us. We strive to build an environment of openness and constant development. One that’s hard-working, relaxed, inclusive and flexible. We’re social too, with regular team lunches, the annual company retreat and opportunities to visit the offices and meet the broader organisation. We’re excited about growing our team and would love to hear from people who are interested in what we are doing! Please visit our careers page at https://www.parkopedia.com/jobs/
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parkopedia.com
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119 emps
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Since 2009
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PARKOPEDIA

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Parkopedia's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
How to save money on parking your car

How to save money on parking your car

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Snap up your own Chester parking spot - and you could end up saving thousands

Snap up your own Chester parking spot - and you could end up saving thousands

cheshire-live.co.uk

Thu Oct 12 2023

Snap up your own Chester parking spot - and you could end up saving thousands

Snap up your own Chester parking spot - and you could end up saving thousands

cheshire-live.co.uk

Thu Oct 12 2023

Blink Charging, Parkopedia expand park and charge services for EVs

Blink Charging, Parkopedia expand park and charge services for EVs

electronics360.globalspec.com

Wed Sep 27 2023

Blink Charging And Parkopedia Collaborate, Adding 4,000 Locations To Platform

Blink Charging And Parkopedia Collaborate, Adding 4,000 Locations To Platform

markets.businessinsider.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

Blink Charging And Parkopedia Collaborate, Adding 4,000 Locations To Platform

Blink Charging And Parkopedia Collaborate, Adding 4,000 Locations To Platform

benzinga.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access

Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access

uk.investing.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access

Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access

ng.investing.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access

Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access

in.investing.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access

Blink partners with Parkopedia to provide improved EV charging access

investing.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

Amazon and JPMorgan stocks fall, Rivian and DraftKings shares rally, and other stocks on the move

Amazon and JPMorgan stocks fall, Rivian and DraftKings shares rally, and other stocks on the move

msn.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

Blink Charging bounces off of 52-week low after guidance update

Blink Charging bounces off of 52-week low after guidance update

seekingalpha.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

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