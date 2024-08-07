PARKOPEDIA #3537 COMPANY RANKING

What we do: Parkopedia is the world's leading connected car services provider used by millions of drivers and organisations such as Apple, Audi, BMW, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen and many others. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuelling and tolls in 15,000 cities across 89 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Life at Parkopedia: We’re a diverse and international team, with our headquarters in London and regional offices in the United States, Japan and China. We take pride in working for a business that is successful and independent. Our work is is both pioneering and cutting edge involving autonomous vehicles, deep learning, computer vision, machine learning, geospatial data and big data which are shaping the future of driving and parking globally. It’s not all about the tech though. Enjoying your work and creating a great work culture is equally as important to us. We strive to build an environment of openness and constant development. One that’s hard-working, relaxed, inclusive and flexible. We’re social too, with regular team lunches, the annual company retreat and opportunities to visit the offices and meet the broader organisation. We’re excited about growing our team and would love to hear from people who are interested in what we are doing! Please visit our careers page at https://www.parkopedia.com/jobs/