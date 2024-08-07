OWLET

#390 COMPANY RANKING
Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.
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owletcare.com
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211-295 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 250.5M
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OWLET (OWLT)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #390

Owlet's stories on HackerNoon

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Owlet's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Owlet Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Owlet Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

marketscreener.com

Wed Oct 22 2025

Owlet Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Owlet Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

businesswire.com

Wed Oct 22 2025

Building Authentic Marketing in Baby Tech With Owlet’s Elizabeth Teran

Building Authentic Marketing in Baby Tech With Owlet’s Elizabeth Teran

adweek.com

Mon Oct 06 2025

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Owlet, Inc. $OWLT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Owlet, Inc. $OWLT

etfdailynews.com

Wed Oct 01 2025

Sleep easier with the Owlet Sock

Sleep easier with the Owlet Sock

nypost.com

Thu Sep 18 2025

Save Up to 50% off Top Brands and Essentials

Save Up to 50% off Top Brands and Essentials

nbcnews.com

Wed Sep 10 2025

This smart sock was one of my best purchases as a new mom

This smart sock was one of my best purchases as a new mom

zdnet.com

Mon Jul 14 2025

8 spectacular Easter treats from local chocolate makers

8 spectacular Easter treats from local chocolate makers

thestar.com

Sat Apr 12 2025

One of the best purchases I made as a new parent is $100 off for Black Friday

One of the best purchases I made as a new parent is $100 off for Black Friday

zdnet.com

Mon Nov 25 2024

I found 5 incredible baby monitor deals - Black Friday savings on the Nanit, Owlet, and more

I found 5 incredible baby monitor deals - Black Friday savings on the Nanit, Owlet, and more

tomsguide.com

Wed Nov 20 2024

This sleep-tracking baby sock was one of the best purchases I made as a new parent

This sleep-tracking baby sock was one of the best purchases I made as a new parent

zdnet.com

Fri Oct 11 2024

How a baby owl rescued from the side of a Sudbury road was returned to the wild

How a baby owl rescued from the side of a Sudbury road was returned to the wild

sootoday.com

Mon Sep 23 2024

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