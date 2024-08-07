OWLET
#390 COMPANY RANKING
Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.
211-295 emps
Since 2013
Worth 250.5M
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#390Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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3%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
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4Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
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OWLET (OWLT)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #390
Owlet's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Owlet's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Owlet Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
marketscreener.com
Wed Oct 22 2025
Owlet Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
businesswire.com
Wed Oct 22 2025
Building Authentic Marketing in Baby Tech With Owlet’s Elizabeth Teran
adweek.com
Mon Oct 06 2025
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Owlet, Inc. $OWLT
etfdailynews.com
Wed Oct 01 2025
Sleep easier with the Owlet Sock
nypost.com
Thu Sep 18 2025
Save Up to 50% off Top Brands and Essentials
nbcnews.com
Wed Sep 10 2025
This smart sock was one of my best purchases as a new mom
zdnet.com
Mon Jul 14 2025
8 spectacular Easter treats from local chocolate makers
thestar.com
Sat Apr 12 2025
One of the best purchases I made as a new parent is $100 off for Black Friday
zdnet.com
Mon Nov 25 2024
I found 5 incredible baby monitor deals - Black Friday savings on the Nanit, Owlet, and more
tomsguide.com
Wed Nov 20 2024
This sleep-tracking baby sock was one of the best purchases I made as a new parent
zdnet.com
Fri Oct 11 2024
How a baby owl rescued from the side of a Sudbury road was returned to the wild
sootoday.com
Mon Sep 23 2024