OWLET #390 COMPANY RANKING

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.