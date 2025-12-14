Outlier, a subsidiary of Scale AI, specializes in AI model training and data annotation, leveraging a global network of freelance contributors to enhance AI systems.

Outlier, a subsidiary of Scale AI, specializes in AI model training and data annotation, leveraging a global network of freelance contributors to enhance AI systems.

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