ONYA

#5525 COMPANY RANKING
Ona AI develops generative AI technologies enabling users with disabilities to interact with digital devices through voice and sign language.
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Since 2023
#machine-learning#generative-ai
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ONYA

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EVERGREEN INDEX #5525

ONYA's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Onyawoibi Aju, Script Writer & Tutor Experience Designer

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Onyawoibi Aju, Script Writer & Tutor Experience Designer

Thu Feb 17 2022 By Celine “Oibiee” Aju

213 Stories To Learn About Writing Prompts

213 Stories To Learn About Writing Prompts

Tue Jan 16 2024 By Learn Repo

157 Stories To Learn About Meet The Writer

157 Stories To Learn About Meet The Writer

Sat Jan 13 2024 By Learn Repo

106 Stories To Learn About Education Technology

106 Stories To Learn About Education Technology

Sat Aug 05 2023 By Learn Repo

The Influence of YA Literature on Young Readers Cannot Be Ignored

The Influence of YA Literature on Young Readers Cannot Be Ignored

Wed Mar 01 2023 By Daniela Gerardo

How to Ask Better Questions as a Junior Software Developer

How to Ask Better Questions as a Junior Software Developer

Sat Feb 12 2022 By tratnayake

Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Celine 'Oibiee' Aju of Online-Education

Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Celine 'Oibiee' Aju of Online-Education

Tue Jan 03 2023 By Celine “Oibiee” Aju

HackerNoon Contributor Celine “Oibiee” Aju on Tech, HackerNoon, and the Arts

HackerNoon Contributor Celine “Oibiee” Aju on Tech, HackerNoon, and the Arts

Tue Oct 18 2022 By Celine “Oibiee” Aju

Japanese Manga: Storytelling through Anime Writing

Japanese Manga: Storytelling through Anime Writing

Sun Aug 14 2022 By Celine “Oibiee” Aju

Learning the Art of Storytelling from Pixar

Learning the Art of Storytelling from Pixar

Fri Aug 12 2022 By Celine “Oibiee” Aju

Non-Linear Storytelling: Studying the Art of Sharing Stories

Non-Linear Storytelling: Studying the Art of Sharing Stories

Fri Aug 12 2022 By Celine “Oibiee” Aju

Learning Experience Design: Thinking Beyond Modules and Training Sessions

Learning Experience Design: Thinking Beyond Modules and Training Sessions

Wed Aug 10 2022 By Celine “Oibiee” Aju

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