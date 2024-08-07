OMNIEX HOLDINGS
#10562 COMPANY RANKING
We are now part of the Gemini Trust Company - https://www.gemini.com Omniex is an institutional operating platform for investment managers and active traders focused on crypto-assets. We offer a complete solution for the investment and trading of crypto-assets. Our suite of services, from portfolio & order management to risk & data analytics to connectivity & execution are specifically built with institutional clients in mind, tailored for crypto-assets. We are strong believers that the crypto-asset class is here to stay. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with new crypto specific funds to large multi-asset managers looking to enter this market. In order to pave the way for large-scale institutional adoption of this asset class, the market needs a platform that has the same reliability, stability, performance and features that the institutional market has come to expect. Omniex is the first large-scale institutional platform that will provide this complete end-to-end solution for crypto-asset designed and built by financial service technologists. Our team has led the way for the institutional adoption of crypto and blockchain alongside some of the largest financial institutions in the world. With our deep understanding of capital markets and institutional finance, Omniex is building the platform that will enable crypto-assets to become a true institutional asset class.
11-50 emps
Since 2017
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OMNIEX HOLDINGS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #10562
Omniex Holdings's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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