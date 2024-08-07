OLYMPUS DAO #187 COMPANY RANKING

Olympus is an algorithmic currency protocol based on the OHM token. It introduces unique economic and game-theoretic dynamics into the market through asset backing and protocol controlled value. Our goal is to build a policy-controlled currency system, in which the behavior of the OHM token is controlled at a high level by the DAO. In the long term, we believe this system can be used to optimize for stability and consistency so that OHM can function as a global unit-of-account and medium-of-exchange currency. In the short term, we intend to optimize the system for growth and wealth creation.