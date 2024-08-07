OFFERUP
#1802 COMPANY RANKING
Buy. Sell. Simple. OfferUp is changing the way people buy and sell by making it as easy as taking and sharing a photo from your mobile device. We’re not just about connecting buyers and sellers -- we’re about creating a simple and safe marketplace that changes people’s lives. With our app, you can list an item for sale in as little as 30 seconds and attract buyers from your local community and across the nation. Along with reputation and safety features like TruYou and secure in-app messaging, we’ll show you safer places to meet at more than 1,600 Community MeetUp Spots in the app, or visit www.SafeTradeSpots.com to find a location near you. Launched in 2011, OfferUp is a privately held company based in Bellevue, WA (right outside of Seattle) and backed by top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, GGV Capital, T Rowe Price and Coatue Management. We are a rapidly growing team looking to bring on more passionate, motivated, and curious people. Apply today: https://about.offerup.com/careers/ Need help or have a question? Go to offerup.com/support/contact-us
Since 2011
Worth 1B
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#1802Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
3%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
3Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
OFFERUP
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1802
OfferUp's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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OfferUp's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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