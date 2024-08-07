OFFERUP #1802 COMPANY RANKING

Buy. Sell. Simple. OfferUp is changing the way people buy and sell by making it as easy as taking and sharing a photo from your mobile device. We’re not just about connecting buyers and sellers -- we’re about creating a simple and safe marketplace that changes people’s lives. With our app, you can list an item for sale in as little as 30 seconds and attract buyers from your local community and across the nation. Along with reputation and safety features like TruYou and secure in-app messaging, we’ll show you safer places to meet at more than 1,600 Community MeetUp Spots in the app, or visit www.SafeTradeSpots.com to find a location near you. Launched in 2011, OfferUp is a privately held company based in Bellevue, WA (right outside of Seattle) and backed by top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, GGV Capital, T Rowe Price and Coatue Management. We are a rapidly growing team looking to bring on more passionate, motivated, and curious people. Apply today: https://about.offerup.com/careers/ Need help or have a question? Go to offerup.com/support/contact-us