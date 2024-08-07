OCTAFX
#1148 COMPANY RANKING
OctaFX is an online currency trading brokerage. OctaFX uses up-to-date technology and knowledge to improve the forex trading experience. We aim to set the superior standard of service and maintain it to the highest level, while constantly developing new services and promotions. OctaFX is indeed a client-oriented company. This said, we are working hard to further improve our services. Stability, security, reliability and attention to every detail is what makes OctaFX different from competitors. Our qualified Customer Care Department works 24/5 to answer your inquiries and provide unmatched Customer Support level. We value our clients' trust and opinion, we work together and we improve together every day. Your suggestions and feedback are of great importance to us. Welcome to OctaFX!
729 emps
Since 2011
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OCTAFX
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1148
OctaFX's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Your Guide To the Best Forex Trading Platforms in 2020
Fri Aug 14 2020 By Compare Forex Brokers
OctaFX's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
HC halts attachment of properties of Pavel Prozorov in OctaFX case
hindustantimes.com
Mon Jan 05 2026
ED issues Interpol notice in ₹5,000-crore forex fraud involving Russian man
hindustantimes.com
Mon Dec 22 2025
India's ED uncovers $90m crypto scam
crypto.news
Sat Oct 04 2025
Illegal trading platform rakes in Rs 800 crore in India in just nine months
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Sat Oct 04 2025
Illegal trading platform made Rs 800cr profit in India in just 9 months
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Fri Oct 03 2025
ED Probe Prompts CySEC Action Against OctaFX Owner On Governance Lapses
freepressjournal.in
Wed Sep 17 2025
Is OctaFX legal in India? And is it safe to trade on the platform?
republicworld.com
Tue Sep 09 2025
OctaFX case: Luxury yacht, minijet boat, cars and other assets of Pavel Prozorov worth ₹131.45 cr attached by ED
livemint.com
Thu Jul 03 2025
Is online broker OctaFX banned in India? Everything you should know
financefeeds.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Best ENT and Eye Care: Balaji Hospital with Pioneers Dr. Arvind Pandey and Dr. Brahmi Pandey
mid-day.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
OctaFX Review 2023: The Right Forex Trading Platform For Novices
mid-day.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Simon’s weekly wrap: Bye bye dollar? Not quite
moneyweb.co.za
Fri Oct 13 2023