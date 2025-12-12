NU QUANTUM
#10350 COMPANY RANKING
Nu Quantum is a University of Cambridge spin-out specializing in quantum networking hardware to interconnect quantum processors, enabling scalable, multi-core quantum computers.
60 emps
Since 2018
Worth 60M
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NU QUANTUM
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EVERGREEN INDEX #10350
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