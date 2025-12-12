NU QUANTUM

#10350 COMPANY RANKING
Nu Quantum is a University of Cambridge spin-out specializing in quantum networking hardware to interconnect quantum processors, enabling scalable, multi-core quantum computers.
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60 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 60M
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#quantum-computing#nanotechnology#hardware
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NU QUANTUM

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EVERGREEN INDEX #10350

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Data-Flow-Based Normalization Generation Algorithm of R1CS: Conclusion & References

Data-Flow-Based Normalization Generation Algorithm of R1CS: Conclusion & References

Thu Feb 08 2024 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

Nature's Naked Mystery

Nature's Naked Mystery

Wed Jul 27 2022 By Faheel Hashmi

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