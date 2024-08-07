NOOM #1071 COMPANY RANKING

Noom is the world's leading behavior change company, disrupting the weight loss and healthcare industries. By combining the power of artificial intelligence, mobile tech, and psychology with the empathy of over 1,500 personal coaches, Noom helps people live healthier lives by changing their long-term habits. More than 50 million people have benefited from Noom’s behavior change courses, including its virtual diabetes prevention program, which was the first of its kind to be recognized by the CDC. The Noom platform is already being used by leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to improve treatment outcomes for patients worldwide. The company is headquartered in New York City with employees living and working worldwide. To learn more about careers with Noom, visit https://www.noom.com/careers **Disclaimer: Noom, Inc. job offers will only come from @noom.com personnel. Do not believe fraudulent Recruiters or similar domain names. @noomteam.com and similar [noomjobname]@gmail are not affiliated whatsoever with Noom, Inc.**