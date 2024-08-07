NOOM
#1071 COMPANY RANKING
Noom is the world's leading behavior change company, disrupting the weight loss and healthcare industries. By combining the power of artificial intelligence, mobile tech, and psychology with the empathy of over 1,500 personal coaches, Noom helps people live healthier lives by changing their long-term habits. More than 50 million people have benefited from Noom’s behavior change courses, including its virtual diabetes prevention program, which was the first of its kind to be recognized by the CDC. The Noom platform is already being used by leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to improve treatment outcomes for patients worldwide. The company is headquartered in New York City with employees living and working worldwide. To learn more about careers with Noom, visit https://www.noom.com/careers **Disclaimer: Noom, Inc. job offers will only come from @noom.com personnel. Do not believe fraudulent Recruiters or similar domain names. @noomteam.com and similar [noomjobname]@gmail are not affiliated whatsoever with Noom, Inc.**
5,001 - 10,000 emps
Since 2008
Worth 3.7B
Claim This Company
#1071Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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2%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
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- Company Ranking
NOOM
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1071
Noom's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Solving Noom's Data Analyst Interview Questions
Tue Nov 08 2022 By Nathan at StrataScratch
Founder Interviews: Artem Petakov of Noom
Thu Oct 24 2019 By Davis Baer
Synergetic Co-Creation with the S7 Foundation (formerly Noomap)
Wed Jan 31 2018 By Trent Lapinski
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Noom's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Sat Oct 21 2023
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