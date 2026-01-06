NIBER TECHNOLOGIES

#4528 COMPANY RANKING
Niber Technologies is a deep-tech manufacturing company specializing in PFAS-free, waterproof, and breathable textile membranes using proprietary nanospinning technology. Founded in 2019, the company offers sustainable alternatives to traditional membrane materials used in textiles and various industrial applications.
niber.tech
140 emps
Since 2019
Worth 7M
#nanotechnology #manufacturing
NIBER TECHNOLOGIES

Niber Technologies's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Python Interfaces: Abandon ABC and Switch to Protocols

Thu Feb 09 2023 By Oleg SInavski

How Generative AI Gives Newcomers an Edge Over Experts

Tue Oct 14 2025 By Vladimiros Peilivanidis

How to improve team members' performance using information about mental fatigue

Fri Oct 25 2024 By AlexBozhins

Web3 hiring culture. What can we improve?

Sat Jun 22 2024 By Daria Volkova

How to Use Generative AI as Your Content Assistant

Mon Feb 19 2024 By Raymond Camden

You Probably Don't Need OAuth2/OpenID Connect: Here's Why

Wed Mar 15 2023 By aeneas

Mastering APIs: A Complete Guide for Beginners

Fri Mar 10 2023 By Tom Johnson

How I Made a YouTube Video With React

Fri Mar 03 2023 By Michael Salim

Lenders? DAOs? Traders? Here Are the Most Promising DeFi Projects to Keep an Eye Out On in 2023

Tue Feb 28 2023 By B2Broker

Adding Serverless Authentication Microservice to a HTML, CSS and Javascript App

Tue Feb 21 2023 By Hrushi M

400+ Thought-Provoking Software Engineering Quotes

Mon Jan 24 2022 By Maxi C

What Are the Most Challenging Problems Cryptocurrencies Are Facing

Sun Nov 21 2021 By Vitalik Buterin

Niber Technologies's Related Companies

Creatv MicroTech

Creatv MicroTech

creatvmicrotech.com

#3858 RANK
light emojiFounded
2000

XRD Nano Limited

XRD Nano Limited

xrdnano.com

#6402 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021

