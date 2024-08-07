NETLIFY #1033 COMPANY RANKING

Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic web sites, e-commerce stores and applications. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time and money. As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon, to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio.