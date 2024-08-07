MOVEWORKS
#3056 COMPANY RANKING
Moveworks is a cloud-based AI platform purpose-built for large enterprises that solves one, big, frustrating problem: Resolving employees' IT support issues. Instead of tracking issues, we use advanced AI to solve them, instantly and automatically—with no human intervention. We count many of the world’s most recognizable brands as our customers. From hyper-growth startups to the Fortune 500, these companies rely on Moveworks to keep their employees productive and their businesses running smoothly. Moveworks is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sapphire Ventures; and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.
501-1000 emps
Since 2016
Worth 2.1B
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MOVEWORKS
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3056
Moveworks's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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