MOVEWORKS

#3056 COMPANY RANKING
Moveworks is a cloud-based AI platform purpose-built for large enterprises that solves one, big, frustrating problem: Resolving employees' IT support issues. Instead of tracking issues, we use advanced AI to solve them, instantly and automatically—with no human intervention. We count many of the world’s most recognizable brands as our customers. From hyper-growth startups to the Fortune 500, these companies rely on Moveworks to keep their employees productive and their businesses running smoothly. Moveworks is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sapphire Ventures; and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.
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moveworks.com
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501-1000 emps
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Since 2016
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Worth 2.1B
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#chatbots#it-services#productivity
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MOVEWORKS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3056

Moveworks's stories on HackerNoon

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Moveworks's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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CIO Leadership: The Visionary Leadership Needed to Drive an Enterprise Generative AI Strategy ...

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AI News and Insights | Microsoft 365 Blog

AI News and Insights | Microsoft 365 Blog

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CIO Leadership: Leading as the CEO of Technology Will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 2

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CIO Leadership: Leading as the CEO of Technology Will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 ...

bakersfield.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

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