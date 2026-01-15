MODUMETAL

#3130 COMPANY RANKING
Modumetal specializes in developing nanolaminated materials that enhance the performance and durability of industrial metals. Their proprietary technology offers superior corrosion resistance and strength, serving industries such as oil and gas, automotive, and sustainable energy.
computer emoji
modumetal.com
ninja emoji
22 emps
light emoji
Since 2006
linkedin social icon
#nanotechnology#manufacturing#energy-solutions
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUTRelated Companies
Claim This Company
#3130
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
4%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
4
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

MODUMETAL

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #3130

Modumetal's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Masa's Monumental Milestone: $8.75 Million Raised in Lightning Round

Masa's Monumental Milestone: $8.75 Million Raised in Lightning Round

Mon Mar 11 2024 By Ishan Pandey

GPT-4 Turbo: The Most Monumental Update Since ChatGPT's Debut!

GPT-4 Turbo: The Most Monumental Update Since ChatGPT's Debut!

Tue Nov 07 2023 By Serge Baloyan

A Practical Framework for Consistent Repository Documentation

A Practical Framework for Consistent Repository Documentation

Sat Jan 10 2026 By Jack Bradshaw

AI Unleashes a 50x Leap in Stem Cell Reprogramming: OpenAI's GPT-4b Micro Changes the Game for Life

AI Unleashes a 50x Leap in Stem Cell Reprogramming: OpenAI's GPT-4b Micro Changes the Game for Life

Fri Sep 12 2025 By Anthony Laneau

Re: Defeating Nondeterminism in LLM Inference, The Future is Predictable

Re: Defeating Nondeterminism in LLM Inference, The Future is Predictable

Wed Sep 10 2025 By BotBeat.Tech: AI Research

Why Today’s Junior Engineers May Never Grow Up

Why Today’s Junior Engineers May Never Grow Up

Tue Aug 26 2025 By hacker40728941

Why Experts and Crypto Investors Say This 1000x Potential Altcoin Presale Is a Must-Buy

Why Experts and Crypto Investors Say This 1000x Potential Altcoin Presale Is a Must-Buy

Tue Aug 19 2025 By Kashvi Pandey

Perch 2.0: Bioacoustics Model for Species Identification

Perch 2.0: Bioacoustics Model for Species Identification

Sat Aug 16 2025 By Anthony Laneau

President of the Midnight Foundation Fahmi Syed on The Glacier Drop, Rational Privacy, and More

President of the Midnight Foundation Fahmi Syed on The Glacier Drop, Rational Privacy, and More

Wed Aug 13 2025 By Jose

Meta’s AI Boss Just Called LLMs ‘Simplistic’ — Here’s What He’s Building Instead

Meta’s AI Boss Just Called LLMs ‘Simplistic’ — Here’s What He’s Building Instead

Fri Aug 01 2025 By Anthony Laneau

We Built AI to Code and Flirt. Now Let’s Build It to Teach Kindness.

We Built AI to Code and Flirt. Now Let’s Build It to Teach Kindness.

Wed Jul 30 2025 By hacker51285576

Godot 4.4 Beta 1: Everything New

Godot 4.4 Beta 1: Everything New

Sun Jul 27 2025 By Godot Engine (Technical Documentation)

Modumetal's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Creatv MicroTech-logo

Creatv MicroTech

creatvmicrotech.com

#3843 RANK
light emojiFounded
2000

XRD Nano Limited-logo

XRD Nano Limited

xrdnano.com

#4939 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Modumetal

avatar

Modumetal WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!