MODANISA #14153 COMPANY RANKING

Since our foundation in 2011, our main focus is to enable women to look and feel self-confident in today’s world by bringing fashion and technology together. The ecosystem we built revolves around the same principle in serving the lifestyle needs of modest women. Born in Istanbul, we are now active in 140+ countries, offering content in six languages: Turkish, Arabic, English, French, German and Bahasa. We provide over 1000 brands and 1 million+ products to our community visiting our platform from five continents. Believing in putting people first, we bring accessibility to the latest fashion, embrace differences and honor diversity.