MODANISA
#14153 COMPANY RANKING
Since our foundation in 2011, our main focus is to enable women to look and feel self-confident in today’s world by bringing fashion and technology together. The ecosystem we built revolves around the same principle in serving the lifestyle needs of modest women. Born in Istanbul, we are now active in 140+ countries, offering content in six languages: Turkish, Arabic, English, French, German and Bahasa. We provide over 1000 brands and 1 million+ products to our community visiting our platform from five continents. Believing in putting people first, we bring accessibility to the latest fashion, embrace differences and honor diversity.
406-568 emps
Since 2011
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MODANISA
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EVERGREEN INDEX #14153
Modanisa's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Modanisa's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
New Shopping Trend By Modanisa X Whatsapp
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Modanisa Coupons September 2023
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#MARKiesAwards MY 2021 highlight: Modanisa dazzles by bringing fashion show to comfort of fans' homes
marketing-interactive.com
Thu Sep 30 2021