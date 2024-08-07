MERCADOLIBRE
#1129 COMPANY RANKING
MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.
84,207 emps
Since 1999
Worth 108.6B
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MERCADOLIBRE (MELI34.SA)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1129
MercadoLibre's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Mercado Libre Achieves 50% Growth in Mobile Market Share with a 99.93% Stability Score
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MercadoLibre's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
MercadoLibre: Long-Term Growth Engine At A Reasonable Valuation
seekingalpha.com
Mon Mar 02 2026
UBS Adjusts Price Target on MercadoLibre to $2,700 From $2,900, Maintains Buy Rating
marketscreener.com
Fri Feb 27 2026
MercadoLibre CFO on 4Q Earnings, LatAm E-Commerce Trends
marketscreener.com
Thu Feb 26 2026
MercadoLibre Shares Tank On Q4 Miss, Analysts Remain Bullish
benzinga.com
Wed Feb 25 2026
MercadoLibre Stock Drops After Disappointing Q4 EPS
benzinga.com
Wed Feb 25 2026
MercadoLibre: Remains A Buy Despite Recent Dip And Ongoing Technical Weakness
seekingalpha.com
Wed Feb 25 2026
AMD, Zeta Global, MercadoLibre, Tempus AI And Workday: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today
benzinga.com
Wed Feb 25 2026
MercadoLibre misses quarterly profit estimates but revenue exceeds expectations
reuters.com
Tue Feb 24 2026
MercadoLibre Stock Climbs After Q4 Results. Here's Why.
investors.com
Tue Feb 24 2026
How to trade this Latin American rival to Amazon that reports earnings Tuesday
cnbc.com
Mon Feb 23 2026
party app stores in Brazil to settle iOS case with regulator
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Wed Dec 24 2025
Apple Opens Doors to Rival Stores in Brazil
devdiscourse.com
Tue Dec 23 2025