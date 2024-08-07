MERCADOLIBRE

#1129 COMPANY RANKING
MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.
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mercadolibre.com
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84,207 emps
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Since 1999
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Worth 108.6B
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MERCADOLIBRE (MELI34.SA)

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MercadoLibre's stories on HackerNoon

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Mercado Libre Achieves 50% Growth in Mobile Market Share with a 99.93% Stability Score

Mercado Libre Achieves 50% Growth in Mobile Market Share with a 99.93% Stability Score

Thu Jun 01 2023 By Bugsnag

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3 Growing Business Sectors in Latin America in 2023

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How B2B Marketplace Tech Startups Underpinning LatAm’s E-Commerce Success Can Capitalize on Growth

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4 Reasons Why Buenos Aires is the Best Place to Launch your Startup

Mon Jul 16 2018 By Launchway Media

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Mon Jan 22 2018 By Ashwin Ramasamy

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MercadoLibre's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
MercadoLibre: Long-Term Growth Engine At A Reasonable Valuation

MercadoLibre: Long-Term Growth Engine At A Reasonable Valuation

seekingalpha.com

Mon Mar 02 2026

UBS Adjusts Price Target on MercadoLibre to $2,700 From $2,900, Maintains Buy Rating

UBS Adjusts Price Target on MercadoLibre to $2,700 From $2,900, Maintains Buy Rating

marketscreener.com

Fri Feb 27 2026

MercadoLibre CFO on 4Q Earnings, LatAm E-Commerce Trends

MercadoLibre CFO on 4Q Earnings, LatAm E-Commerce Trends

marketscreener.com

Thu Feb 26 2026

MercadoLibre Shares Tank On Q4 Miss, Analysts Remain Bullish

MercadoLibre Shares Tank On Q4 Miss, Analysts Remain Bullish

benzinga.com

Wed Feb 25 2026

MercadoLibre Stock Drops After Disappointing Q4 EPS

MercadoLibre Stock Drops After Disappointing Q4 EPS

benzinga.com

Wed Feb 25 2026

MercadoLibre: Remains A Buy Despite Recent Dip And Ongoing Technical Weakness

MercadoLibre: Remains A Buy Despite Recent Dip And Ongoing Technical Weakness

seekingalpha.com

Wed Feb 25 2026

AMD, Zeta Global, MercadoLibre, Tempus AI And Workday: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

AMD, Zeta Global, MercadoLibre, Tempus AI And Workday: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

benzinga.com

Wed Feb 25 2026

MercadoLibre misses quarterly profit estimates but revenue exceeds expectations

MercadoLibre misses quarterly profit estimates but revenue exceeds expectations

reuters.com

Tue Feb 24 2026

MercadoLibre Stock Climbs After Q4 Results. Here's Why.

MercadoLibre Stock Climbs After Q4 Results. Here's Why.

investors.com

Tue Feb 24 2026

How to trade this Latin American rival to Amazon that reports earnings Tuesday

How to trade this Latin American rival to Amazon that reports earnings Tuesday

cnbc.com

Mon Feb 23 2026

party app stores in Brazil to settle iOS case with regulator

party app stores in Brazil to settle iOS case with regulator

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Dec 24 2025

Apple Opens Doors to Rival Stores in Brazil

Apple Opens Doors to Rival Stores in Brazil

devdiscourse.com

Tue Dec 23 2025

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