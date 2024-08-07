MARQETA
#915 COMPANY RANKING
Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
854 emps
Since 2010
Worth 2.1B
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MARQETA (MQ)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #915
Marqeta's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
A Guide to Building a Java Payment App Using Marqeta
Fri May 19 2023 By Michael
Leveraging Marqeta to Build a Payment Service in Spring Boot: A How-To Guide
Sun Sep 05 2021 By John Vester
How to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later to Customers with No Stress
Wed Mar 30 2022 By John Vester
The Rewards Card System is Broken and Here is How I Tried to Fix It
Mon Jan 31 2022 By John Vester
How To Introduce a New API Quickly Using Spring Boot and Maven
Fri Apr 04 2025 By John Vester
The Power of Market Disruption: How to Detect Fraud With Graph Data
Thu Oct 31 2024 By John Vester
Using pgvector To Locate Similarities In Enterprise Data
Thu Mar 21 2024 By John Vester
43 Stories To Learn About Financial Services
Thu Jan 18 2024 By Learn Repo
87 Stories To Learn About Spring Boot
Wed Aug 30 2023 By Learn Repo
356 Stories To Learn About Ecommerce
Tue Jun 27 2023 By Learn Repo
306 Stories To Learn About Webdev
Fri Jun 16 2023 By Learn Repo
(Spring) Booting Java to Accept Digital Payments with USDC
Mon Jun 12 2023 By John Vester
Marqeta's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Marqeta shares drop 7.4% after Mizuho cuts rating to 'neutral' from 'outperform'
marketscreener.com
Thu Jan 08 2026
Marqeta Announces Appointment of Patti Kangwankij as CFO
businesswire.com
Wed Jan 07 2026
Marqeta Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,092,774, According to a Recent SEC Filing
marketscreener.com
Mon Dec 22 2025
Analyst Warns Of 2026 Downside For PayPal, Marqeta Stocks: Here's Why
benzinga.com
Mon Oct 13 2025
Contrasting Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)
etfdailynews.com
Tue Sep 23 2025
Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $6.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages
etfdailynews.com
Thu Sep 11 2025
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ
etfdailynews.com
Sun Aug 31 2025
Marqeta Offers Strong Growth, but Its Reliance on Block Remains a Serious Concern
morningstar.com
Fri Aug 29 2025
Marqeta, Inc. $MQ Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
etfdailynews.com
Sun Aug 24 2025
Invesco Ltd. Purchases 411,571 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. $MQ
etfdailynews.com
Thu Aug 21 2025
Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE
etfdailynews.com
Thu Aug 14 2025
Marqeta: Strong Outlook, Unjustified Selloff
seekingalpha.com
Mon Mar 04 2024