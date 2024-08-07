MARQETA

#915 COMPANY RANKING
Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
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marqeta.com
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Since 2010
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Worth 2.1B
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MARQETA (MQ)

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Marqeta's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
A Guide to Building a Java Payment App Using Marqeta

A Guide to Building a Java Payment App Using Marqeta

Fri May 19 2023 By Michael

Leveraging Marqeta to Build a Payment Service in Spring Boot: A How-To Guide

Leveraging Marqeta to Build a Payment Service in Spring Boot: A How-To Guide

Sun Sep 05 2021 By John Vester

How to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later to Customers with No Stress

How to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later to Customers with No Stress

Wed Mar 30 2022 By John Vester

The Rewards Card System is Broken and Here is How I Tried to Fix It

The Rewards Card System is Broken and Here is How I Tried to Fix It

Mon Jan 31 2022 By John Vester

How To Introduce a New API Quickly Using Spring Boot and Maven

How To Introduce a New API Quickly Using Spring Boot and Maven

Fri Apr 04 2025 By John Vester

The Power of Market Disruption: How to Detect Fraud With Graph Data

The Power of Market Disruption: How to Detect Fraud With Graph Data

Thu Oct 31 2024 By John Vester

Using pgvector To Locate Similarities In Enterprise Data

Using pgvector To Locate Similarities In Enterprise Data

Thu Mar 21 2024 By John Vester

43 Stories To Learn About Financial Services

43 Stories To Learn About Financial Services

Thu Jan 18 2024 By Learn Repo

87 Stories To Learn About Spring Boot

87 Stories To Learn About Spring Boot

Wed Aug 30 2023 By Learn Repo

356 Stories To Learn About Ecommerce

356 Stories To Learn About Ecommerce

Tue Jun 27 2023 By Learn Repo

306 Stories To Learn About Webdev

306 Stories To Learn About Webdev

Fri Jun 16 2023 By Learn Repo

(Spring) Booting Java to Accept Digital Payments with USDC

(Spring) Booting Java to Accept Digital Payments with USDC

Mon Jun 12 2023 By John Vester

Marqeta's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Marqeta shares drop 7.4% after Mizuho cuts rating to 'neutral' from 'outperform'

Marqeta shares drop 7.4% after Mizuho cuts rating to 'neutral' from 'outperform'

marketscreener.com

Thu Jan 08 2026

Marqeta Announces Appointment of Patti Kangwankij as CFO

Marqeta Announces Appointment of Patti Kangwankij as CFO

businesswire.com

Wed Jan 07 2026

Marqeta Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,092,774, According to a Recent SEC Filing

Marqeta Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,092,774, According to a Recent SEC Filing

marketscreener.com

Mon Dec 22 2025

Analyst Warns Of 2026 Downside For PayPal, Marqeta Stocks: Here's Why

Analyst Warns Of 2026 Downside For PayPal, Marqeta Stocks: Here's Why

benzinga.com

Mon Oct 13 2025

Contrasting Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Contrasting Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

etfdailynews.com

Tue Sep 23 2025

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $6.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $6.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

etfdailynews.com

Thu Sep 11 2025

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

etfdailynews.com

Sun Aug 31 2025

Marqeta Offers Strong Growth, but Its Reliance on Block Remains a Serious Concern

Marqeta Offers Strong Growth, but Its Reliance on Block Remains a Serious Concern

morningstar.com

Fri Aug 29 2025

Marqeta, Inc. $MQ Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Marqeta, Inc. $MQ Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

etfdailynews.com

Sun Aug 24 2025

Invesco Ltd. Purchases 411,571 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Invesco Ltd. Purchases 411,571 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

etfdailynews.com

Thu Aug 21 2025

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

etfdailynews.com

Thu Aug 14 2025

Marqeta: Strong Outlook, Unjustified Selloff

Marqeta: Strong Outlook, Unjustified Selloff

seekingalpha.com

Mon Mar 04 2024

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