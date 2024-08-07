MARQETA #915 COMPANY RANKING

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.