LYST

#2643 COMPANY RANKING
Lyst offers a unique opportunity to work on a premium shopping platform, which is both a trusted partner to the world's leading fashion brands and a global consumer-facing product. Over 160 million people use the Lyst app and website each year to shop an assortment of 8 million items via a highly personalised experience. Lyst is a scale-up environment, combining an agile mentality with a proven business model and over a decade of experience. This provides a balance between foundations and structure, and autonomy and pace. Our goal is to be the category-leading destination that every fashion shopper uses to decide what to buy. Data and technology sit at the heart of everything we do, and we firmly believe that we can only meet our goals by prioritising our team and culture. We give our people the freedom to drive impact and shape the future of our company, within a diverse, inclusive and high-trust environment. We don't rely on prescriptive rules, policies and procedures to drive results. We trust the judgement and ownership of our team, and prioritise learning and career development, knowing that our success is only possible thanks to our people. Lyst was founded in London in 2010 and has raised over $160m from leading investors including Accel, Balderton, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, and LVMH. Discover our latest opportunities at lyst.com/careers
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lyst.com
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138 emps
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Since 2010
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Worth 154M
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2643

Lyst's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Lyst's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Lyst, a fashion marketplace once valued at $700M, sells to Japan's Zozo for $154M

Lyst, a fashion marketplace once valued at $700M, sells to Japan's Zozo for $154M

techcrunch.com

Wed Apr 09 2025

Leopard print summer: where to buy the best animal inspired bags, coats and shoes

Leopard print summer: where to buy the best animal inspired bags, coats and shoes

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Thu Jun 13 2024

Leopard print summer - where to buy the best animal inspired bags, coats and shoes this season

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Thu Jun 13 2024

Cardi B Embraces The Hottest Shoe Of The Moment

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Thu Oct 19 2023

Venezuela’s government and US-backed faction of the opposition agree to work on electoral conditions

Venezuela’s government and US-backed faction of the opposition agree to work on electoral conditions

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Thu Oct 19 2023

Gen­er­al Cat­a­lyst’s Daryl Tol lays out why he thinks he can help health sys­tems trans­form them­selves

Gen­er­al Cat­a­lyst’s Daryl Tol lays out why he thinks he can help health sys­tems trans­form them­selves

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Tue Oct 17 2023

Miu Miu is hottest fashion brand in 2023

Miu Miu is hottest fashion brand in 2023

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Mon Oct 16 2023

Miu Miu tops Lyst’s hottest brands ranking for Q3 2023, Loewe and Bottega Veneta in hot pursuit

Miu Miu tops Lyst’s hottest brands ranking for Q3 2023, Loewe and Bottega Veneta in hot pursuit

prestigeonline.com

Sun Oct 15 2023

Lauren Lyster treated to sweet birthday surprise

Lauren Lyster treated to sweet birthday surprise

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Sat Oct 14 2023

Miu Miu Tops Lyst’s Q3 2023 Brand Rankings, Loewe and Bottega Veneta Nipping at Its Heels

Miu Miu Tops Lyst’s Q3 2023 Brand Rankings, Loewe and Bottega Veneta Nipping at Its Heels

prestigeonline.com

Sat Oct 14 2023

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Möet & Chandon celebrates 280th birthday with Daniel Arsham, plus more global collabs

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Rosacea: What is it and how can you treat it?

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Sat Oct 14 2023

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