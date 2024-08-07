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Lyst offers a unique opportunity to work on a premium shopping platform, which is both a trusted partner to the world's leading fashion brands and a global consumer-facing product. Over 160 million people use the Lyst app and website each year to shop an assortment of 8 million items via a highly personalised experience. Lyst is a scale-up environment, combining an agile mentality with a proven business model and over a decade of experience. This provides a balance between foundations and structure, and autonomy and pace. Our goal is to be the category-leading destination that every fashion shopper uses to decide what to buy. Data and technology sit at the heart of everything we do, and we firmly believe that we can only meet our goals by prioritising our team and culture. We give our people the freedom to drive impact and shape the future of our company, within a diverse, inclusive and high-trust environment. We don't rely on prescriptive rules, policies and procedures to drive results. We trust the judgement and ownership of our team, and prioritise learning and career development, knowing that our success is only possible thanks to our people. Lyst was founded in London in 2010 and has raised over $160m from leading investors including Accel, Balderton, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, and LVMH. Discover our latest opportunities at lyst.com/careers