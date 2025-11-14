LYKOS THERAPEUTICS

#6791 COMPANY RANKING
Lykos Therapeutics, formerly known as MAPS Public Benefit Corporation, is a public benefit corporation dedicated to transforming mental healthcare through the development of psychedelic-assisted therapies, with a primary focus on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD.
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lykospbc.com
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25 emps
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Since 2014
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LYKOS THERAPEUTICS

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