LYKOS THERAPEUTICS
#6791 COMPANY RANKING
Lykos Therapeutics, formerly known as MAPS Public Benefit Corporation, is a public benefit corporation dedicated to transforming mental healthcare through the development of psychedelic-assisted therapies, with a primary focus on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD.
25 emps
Since 2014
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LYKOS THERAPEUTICS
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