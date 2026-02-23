LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS
#4081 COMPANY RANKING
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives through precision gene science.
103 emps
Since 1995
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#4081Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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-0.59%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
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138Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
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LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS (LXRX)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #4081
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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