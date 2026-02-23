LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS

#4081 COMPANY RANKING
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives through precision gene science.
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lexpharma.com
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103 emps
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Since 1995
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#biotechnology#healthcare-tech
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LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS (LXRX)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #4081

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's stories on HackerNoon

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