KUPUJEMPRODAJEM
#5124 COMPANY RANKING
With more than 2,3 million registered users, KupujemProdajem is the largest Serbian online marketplace, the Internet trading backbone of Serbia. Being a reliable and helpful ecosystem, we are the fastest channel for an ordinary user to buy and sell anything. Moreover, we provide businesses with vast opportunities in targeted and highly relevant on-line presence.
Since 2008
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KUPUJEMPRODAJEM
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