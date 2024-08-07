KLARNA

#1796 COMPANY RANKING
We make shopping smoooth. Our aim is to become the world’s favorite way to shop and bring flexible healthy financial services to consumers. Klarna was founded in Stockholm, Sweden and now has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Berlin and many more. We offer products and services to consumers and retailers within payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control of their finances. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. If you're as excited about this as we are: join us! It’s a hell of a ride.
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klarna.com
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3,422 to 5,000+ emps
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Since 2005
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Worth 17B
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KLARNA (KLAR)

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1796

Klarna's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
100 Days of AI, Day 19: Klarna’s AI Chatbot and The Rise of Generative AI in Startups

100 Days of AI, Day 19: Klarna’s AI Chatbot and The Rise of Generative AI in Startups

Mon Apr 08 2024 By Nataraj

Buy Now, Pay Later: What is it, and Should You Offer it to the Customers?

Buy Now, Pay Later: What is it, and Should You Offer it to the Customers?

Fri Sep 02 2022 By Vaishali

Klarna’s $40B AI Misstep Reveals Limits of Automation

Klarna’s $40B AI Misstep Reveals Limits of Automation

Fri May 30 2025 By Pankaj Thakur

How Building Hype Resilience Can Prevent Companies From AI Failures

How Building Hype Resilience Can Prevent Companies From AI Failures

Thu Dec 04 2025 By Mindaugas Čaplinskas

AI Isn’t a Magical Coworker—It’s Just Outsourcing in Disguise

AI Isn’t a Magical Coworker—It’s Just Outsourcing in Disguise

Tue Jul 22 2025 By George Anadiotis

Meet mParticle: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Meet mParticle: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Mon May 05 2025 By Company of the Week

Returns are Rising Fast — and Not Enough Tools are Focused on Stopping Them at the Source

Returns are Rising Fast — and Not Enough Tools are Focused on Stopping Them at the Source

Tue Apr 08 2025 By jelmer

Why I Built a SaaS to Replace Myself

Why I Built a SaaS to Replace Myself

Sun Jan 12 2025 By Laurent Rochat

SaaS is for Suckers: AI Already Builds Better Custom Software

SaaS is for Suckers: AI Already Builds Better Custom Software

Mon Jan 06 2025 By Computational Technology for All

Turbocharging Profitability: Growth Hacking Your Customer Retention to Drive Growth For 2025

Turbocharging Profitability: Growth Hacking Your Customer Retention to Drive Growth For 2025

Fri Oct 11 2024 By Darragh Grove-White

What Merchants Care About: How POS and BNPL Improve Customer Experience and Boost Sales

What Merchants Care About: How POS and BNPL Improve Customer Experience and Boost Sales

Fri Oct 11 2024 By Lina Ivanova

The SaaS Apocalypse and How AI Will Give Birth to One-person Tech Giants

The SaaS Apocalypse and How AI Will Give Birth to One-person Tech Giants

Thu Oct 03 2024 By Anton Osika

Klarna's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Klarna clarifies mechanics of lock-up expiration on March 9

Klarna clarifies mechanics of lock-up expiration on March 9

markets.businessinsider.com

Fri Mar 06 2026

What's Behind The Jump In Klarna Stock Today?

What's Behind The Jump In Klarna Stock Today?

benzinga.com

Wed Mar 04 2026

Klarna And eBay Expand Embedded Resale Integration To Six New Markets

Klarna And eBay Expand Embedded Resale Integration To Six New Markets

marketscreener.com

Wed Mar 04 2026

Klarna Expands Flexible Payment Options Via Stripe Shared Payment Tokens

Klarna Expands Flexible Payment Options Via Stripe Shared Payment Tokens

marketscreener.com

Tue Mar 03 2026

Klarna to Support AI-Based Shopping via Stripe Shared Payment Tokens

Klarna to Support AI-Based Shopping via Stripe Shared Payment Tokens

marketscreener.com

Tue Mar 03 2026

Privacy-First Voice AI: Why Klarna Chose Wispr Flow

Privacy-First Voice AI: Why Klarna Chose Wispr Flow

republicworld.com

Mon Mar 02 2026

How the CEO of a $17.5 bn company went from working at Burger King to a millionaire

How the CEO of a $17.5 bn company went from working at Burger King to a millionaire

financialexpress.com

Fri Feb 27 2026

How the CEO of a $17.5 billion company went from working at Burger King to becoming a multi-millionaire

How the CEO of a $17.5 billion company went from working at Burger King to becoming a multi-millionaire

financialexpress.com

Fri Feb 27 2026

Millions using 'buy now pay later' services to face major rule change summer 2026

Millions using 'buy now pay later' services to face major rule change summer 2026

dailystar.co.uk

Wed Feb 25 2026

Millions using 'buy now pay later' services to face major rule change summer 2026

Millions using 'buy now pay later' services to face major rule change summer 2026

mirror.co.uk

Wed Feb 25 2026

Major Buy Now Pay Later rule change coming that will affect 11 million Brits

Major Buy Now Pay Later rule change coming that will affect 11 million Brits

mylondon.news

Wed Feb 11 2026

Can Trust in Banking Be Restored? Klarna’s CEO Shares His Vision

Can Trust in Banking Be Restored? Klarna’s CEO Shares His Vision

newsweek.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

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