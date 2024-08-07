KLARNA #1796 COMPANY RANKING

We make shopping smoooth. Our aim is to become the world’s favorite way to shop and bring flexible healthy financial services to consumers. Klarna was founded in Stockholm, Sweden and now has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Berlin and many more. We offer products and services to consumers and retailers within payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control of their finances. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. If you're as excited about this as we are: join us! It’s a hell of a ride.