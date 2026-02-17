KERAGON
#3376 COMPANY RANKING
Keragon is a HIPAA-compliant, AI-powered automation platform that enables healthcare professionals to integrate over 300 software tools without coding, streamlining operations and enhancing patient care.
21-50 emps
Since 2022
Worth 10.5M
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KERAGON
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3376
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