MAJOR KALSHI CLASSES PVT
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Since our Foundation in 2008, We have excelled in the preparation of every single Defence examination. We are now a center of organized and focused learning which is pioneering in all formats of Defence, whether it’s Physical, Medical or Written. We consider the best study material and classroom program to provide aspirant that bound with high-quality preparation. Major Kalshi Classes is the best institute for defence aspirants. We offer - NDA, CDS, AFCAT, SSB, Navy, Airforce, MNS & UPP, CPF, TA, Indian Coast Guard, Army soldier.
17 emps
Since 2008
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