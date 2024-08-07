JUMIA KENYA

#2552 COMPANY RANKING
Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, present across 14 countries in Africa. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to consumers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia’s platform to better reach and serve consumers. The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in selected markets. On the marketplace, more than 80,000 sellers offer a broad range of goods and on-demand services. Jumia Logistics facilitates the delivery of goods in a convenient and reliable way, leveraging an extensive network of third-party logistics service providers, seamlessly integrated through the Jumia proprietary technology platform. JumiaPay offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online transactions on the Jumia platform, with the intention of integrating additional financial services in the future.
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jumia.co.ke
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3000 emps
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Since 2012
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#ecommerce#payments#fashion
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JUMIA KENYA (JMIA)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2552

Jumia Kenya's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
#FoundersConnect: Duncan Muchangi, Principal @ Unicorn Growth, Former MD, Jumia Group & Antler E.A

#FoundersConnect: Duncan Muchangi, Principal @ Unicorn Growth, Former MD, Jumia Group & Antler E.A

Sun Jun 12 2022 By Peace Itimi | Founders Connect

African IT Companies Need to Actively and Intelligently Promote Themselves to Gain Prominence

African IT Companies Need to Actively and Intelligently Promote Themselves to Gain Prominence

Fri Dec 13 2024 By Valeriya Mingova

Meta & Africa: A True Love Story or an Attempt at Monopoly?

Meta & Africa: A True Love Story or an Attempt at Monopoly?

Thu Oct 13 2022 By APOLLO JNR

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273 Stories To Learn About Venture Capital

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55 Stories To Learn About Peace Itimi

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61 Stories To Learn About Founders Connect

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123 Stories To Learn About Youtube Transcripts

Thu Sep 07 2023 By Learn Repo

Why “solve a need” formula doesn’t work for African startups

Why “solve a need” formula doesn’t work for African startups

Mon Sep 07 2015 By David Okwii

Causal Clustering: Design of Cluster Experiments Under Network Interference: References

Causal Clustering: Design of Cluster Experiments Under Network Interference: References

Wed Jan 31 2024 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

Online shopping in Africa doesn’t work because of this web form

Online shopping in Africa doesn’t work because of this web form

Fri Jan 12 2018 By David Okwii

Google’s Flan AI Makes Language Models Smarter Without More Data

Google’s Flan AI Makes Language Models Smarter Without More Data

Wed Apr 08 2026 By Google

This New AI Model Could Replace Half Your Coding Workflow

This New AI Model Could Replace Half Your Coding Workflow

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Jumia Kenya's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
21 Best Places to Retire in Africa

21 Best Places to Retire in Africa

finance.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

No More Visa Required: Kenya Cancels Visa Requirement for Nigerians, Other Africans

No More Visa Required: Kenya Cancels Visa Requirement for Nigerians, Other Africans

legit.ng

Sun Oct 29 2023

Kenyas Intellimedia eyeing DRCs fibre connectivity market

Kenyas Intellimedia eyeing DRCs fibre connectivity market

the-star.co.ke

Wed Oct 25 2023

Kenya to Host National Cassava Conference to Enhance Productivity

Kenya to Host National Cassava Conference to Enhance Productivity

allafrica.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Influx of Fake Lawyers Rattles Kenya

Influx of Fake Lawyers Rattles Kenya

nytimes.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Meet Kenya Grace, The Breakout Musician Topping Doja, Taylor, And Drake For The UK #1

Meet Kenya Grace, The Breakout Musician Topping Doja, Taylor, And Drake For The UK #1

vogue.co.uk

Tue Oct 17 2023

World Bank Urges Kenya to Cut High Debt Levels Sapping Economic Growth

World Bank Urges Kenya to Cut High Debt Levels Sapping Economic Growth

bloomberg.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Fake lawyers arrested in Kenya — including ‘brilliant’ con artist who won 26 straight cases

Fake lawyers arrested in Kenya — including ‘brilliant’ con artist who won 26 straight cases

nypost.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Brian Mwenda's Father Speaks, Says Son Went to Kenya School of Law: "Amehitimu na Sina Tashwishwi"

Brian Mwenda's Father Speaks, Says Son Went to Kenya School of Law: "Amehitimu na Sina Tashwishwi"

tuko.co.ke

Tue Oct 17 2023

Fake lawyer who argued and won 26 cases, finally arrested in Kenya

Fake lawyer who argued and won 26 cases, finally arrested in Kenya

khaleejtimes.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Sacked Kenya moderators say mediation with Meta collapses

Sacked Kenya moderators say mediation with Meta collapses

enca.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Redmi 12 Set to Launch in Kenya This Month

Redmi 12 Set to Launch in Kenya This Month

techweez.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

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