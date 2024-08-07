JFROG
#987 COMPANY RANKING
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance. Its products include JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance across IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. The company's products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro Team, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.
1600-2200 emps
Since 2008
Worth 5.6B
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JFROG (FROG)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #987
JFrog's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Docker And JFrog Partnership: Path To Limitless DevOps in the Cloud
Wed Feb 17 2021 By Pavan Belagatti
Artifactory: A Great DevOps Tool That Will Help You Release At The Speed Of Light
Wed Oct 14 2020 By Pavan Belagatti
Free Extension To Scan Go Vulnerabilities in Visual Studio Code
Sun Jun 07 2020 By JFrog
Managing Go Module Pseudo-Versions in Go 1.13
Tue Jun 02 2020 By JFrog
Getting Distribution Right: DevOps Digital Transformation in 90 Days
Sun May 31 2020 By JFrog
How To Block Security Vulnerabilities from Penetrating Your Code
Mon May 25 2020 By JFrog
Reveal Go Module Vulnerabilities With Xray
Mon May 25 2020 By JFrog
State of DevOps Cloud Solutions [Update: 2020]
Wed May 20 2020 By JFrog
Connecting Your Old Jenkins Pipelines With The New Ones [A How-To Guide]
Wed May 20 2020 By JFrog
DevOps 101: CI/CD [Explained]
Tue May 12 2020 By JFrog
Businesses Are Using AI and ML; Just Not As Much as Management Thinks
Thu Aug 08 2024 By Paul Garden
What Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know About Prompt Injection Attacks
Tue Oct 28 2025 By MattLeads
JFrog's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Check Point (CHKP), Varonis Systems (VRNS) and JFrog (FROG)
markets.businessinsider.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Potential Price Increase for JFrog Ltd (FROG) After Recent Insider Activity
knoxdaily.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
How This VC-Backed DevOps Company Went From Startup to $509 Million IPO
inc.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Earnings To Watch: JFrog (FROG) Reports Q3 Results Tomorrow
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Jfrog To Speak At Investor Conferences
menafn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
ETQ Accelerates Growth in Third Quarter as Manufacturers Embrace Quality Management to Improve Operations, Minimize Risk
lelezard.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
JFrog to Speak at Investor Conferences
baystreet.ca
Mon Oct 30 2023
JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
finance.yahoo.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
FROG’s short interest falls to 2.06 million shares
knoxdaily.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Should You Invest in JFrog Ltd. (FROG)?
finance.yahoo.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
JFrog: A High-Quality Company With Little Margin Of Safety
seekingalpha.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
How to Ask for More Money as a DevOp
techwireasia.com
Tue Oct 24 2023