JFROG

#987 COMPANY RANKING
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance. Its products include JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance across IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. The company's products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro Team, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.
computer emoji
jfrog.com
ninja emoji
1600-2200 emps
light emoji
Since 2008
money emoji
Worth 5.6B
linkedin social icon
#software-development#automation#devops
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#987
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
1%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
2
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

JFROG (FROG)

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #987

JFrog's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Docker And JFrog Partnership: Path To Limitless DevOps in the Cloud

Docker And JFrog Partnership: Path To Limitless DevOps in the Cloud

Wed Feb 17 2021 By Pavan Belagatti

Artifactory: A Great DevOps Tool That Will Help You Release At The Speed Of Light

Artifactory: A Great DevOps Tool That Will Help You Release At The Speed Of Light

Wed Oct 14 2020 By Pavan Belagatti

Free Extension To Scan Go Vulnerabilities in Visual Studio Code

Free Extension To Scan Go Vulnerabilities in Visual Studio Code

Sun Jun 07 2020 By JFrog

Managing Go Module Pseudo-Versions in Go 1.13

Managing Go Module Pseudo-Versions in Go 1.13

Tue Jun 02 2020 By JFrog

Getting Distribution Right: DevOps Digital Transformation in 90 Days

Getting Distribution Right: DevOps Digital Transformation in 90 Days

Sun May 31 2020 By JFrog

How To Block Security Vulnerabilities from Penetrating Your Code

How To Block Security Vulnerabilities from Penetrating Your Code

Mon May 25 2020 By JFrog

Reveal Go Module Vulnerabilities With Xray

Reveal Go Module Vulnerabilities With Xray

Mon May 25 2020 By JFrog

State of DevOps Cloud Solutions [Update: 2020]

State of DevOps Cloud Solutions [Update: 2020]

Wed May 20 2020 By JFrog

Connecting Your Old Jenkins Pipelines With The New Ones [A How-To Guide]

Connecting Your Old Jenkins Pipelines With The New Ones [A How-To Guide]

Wed May 20 2020 By JFrog

DevOps 101: CI/CD [Explained]

DevOps 101: CI/CD [Explained]

Tue May 12 2020 By JFrog

Businesses Are Using AI and ML; Just Not As Much as Management Thinks

Businesses Are Using AI and ML; Just Not As Much as Management Thinks

Thu Aug 08 2024 By Paul Garden

What Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know About Prompt Injection Attacks

What Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know About Prompt Injection Attacks

Tue Oct 28 2025 By MattLeads

JFrog's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Check Point (CHKP), Varonis Systems (VRNS) and JFrog (FROG)

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Check Point (CHKP), Varonis Systems (VRNS) and JFrog (FROG)

markets.businessinsider.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Potential Price Increase for JFrog Ltd (FROG) After Recent Insider Activity

Potential Price Increase for JFrog Ltd (FROG) After Recent Insider Activity

knoxdaily.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

How This VC-Backed DevOps Company Went From Startup to $509 Million IPO

How This VC-Backed DevOps Company Went From Startup to $509 Million IPO

inc.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Earnings To Watch: JFrog (FROG) Reports Q3 Results Tomorrow

Earnings To Watch: JFrog (FROG) Reports Q3 Results Tomorrow

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Jfrog To Speak At Investor Conferences

Jfrog To Speak At Investor Conferences

menafn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

ETQ Accelerates Growth in Third Quarter as Manufacturers Embrace Quality Management to Improve Operations, Minimize Risk

ETQ Accelerates Growth in Third Quarter as Manufacturers Embrace Quality Management to Improve Operations, Minimize Risk

lelezard.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

JFrog to Speak at Investor Conferences

JFrog to Speak at Investor Conferences

baystreet.ca

Mon Oct 30 2023

JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

finance.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

FROG’s short interest falls to 2.06 million shares

FROG’s short interest falls to 2.06 million shares

knoxdaily.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Should You Invest in JFrog Ltd. (FROG)?

Should You Invest in JFrog Ltd. (FROG)?

finance.yahoo.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

JFrog: A High-Quality Company With Little Margin Of Safety

JFrog: A High-Quality Company With Little Margin Of Safety

seekingalpha.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

How to Ask for More Money as a DevOp

How to Ask for More Money as a DevOp

techwireasia.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About JFrog

avatar

JFrog WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!