January Capital is a venture capital firm dedicated to supporting exceptional technology companies in the Asia-Pacific region, providing flexible capital solutions to amplify their growth ambitions.
january.capital
25 emps
Since 2019
#venture-capital#investing#fintech
Atato raises $6 Million Series A to build MPC Institutional Grade Custody for any Blockchain / Token

Thu Jul 28 2022 By Atato

Maverick Protocol raises $8 Million from Pantera Capital, Circle Ventures and Altonomy

Tue Feb 15 2022 By Ishan Pandey

Investing In Bitcoin: A Fence-Sitter's Guide

Sun Jan 31 2021 By StealthEX.io

Simulating a Prolonged Cryptocurrency Bear Market with the Monte Carlo Method

Tue Jun 26 2018 By Anthony Xie

Notes on Duolingo's IPO and the Rise of EdTech Unicorns

Fri Sep 10 2021 By Sarath C P

How to Help Those Who Are NEET

Mon Dec 28 2020 By [email protected]

The 5 Fastest-Growing Stablecoins in August 2020: An Analysis

Sun Oct 04 2020 By Cleo

The 5 Slides Mary Meeker “Forgot”

Wed Jun 06 2018 By Keith Baumwald

How #Covid19 Compares to #GFC08

Sun Mar 15 2020 By Dion Dalton-Bridges

WeWork IPO Fiasco Proves Public Investors Have More Valuation Risk Than VCs

Mon Sep 30 2019 By Karl Sjogren

FinTech in 2018: A Mid-Year Review

Mon Jul 09 2018 By David Mort

Make Your Tax Free Trades Now

Thu Dec 28 2017 By Jon Creasy

Public.com-logo

Public.com

public.com

#7375 RANK
light emojiFounded
2019
money emojiWorth
1.2B
Growth
4%

Accel-logo

Accel

accel.com

#1530 RANK
light emojiFounded
1983
money emojiWorth
881.7M
Growth
-1%

500 Global-logo

500 Global

500.co

#5067 RANK
light emojiFounded
2010

Durable-logo

Durable

durable.ai

#3871 RANK
light emojiFounded
2022

Andreessen Horowitz-logo

Andreessen Horowitz

a16z.com

#1209 RANK
light emojiFounded
2009

Anthos Capital-logo

Anthos Capital

anthoscapital.com

#2586 RANK
light emojiFounded
2007

