JANUARY CAPITAL
January Capital is a venture capital firm dedicated to supporting exceptional technology companies in the Asia-Pacific region, providing flexible capital solutions to amplify their growth ambitions.
25 emps
Since 2019
January Capital's stories on HackerNoon
Atato raises $6 Million Series A to build MPC Institutional Grade Custody for any Blockchain / Token
Thu Jul 28 2022 By Atato
Maverick Protocol raises $8 Million from Pantera Capital, Circle Ventures and Altonomy
Tue Feb 15 2022 By Ishan Pandey
Investing In Bitcoin: A Fence-Sitter's Guide
Sun Jan 31 2021 By StealthEX.io
Simulating a Prolonged Cryptocurrency Bear Market with the Monte Carlo Method
Tue Jun 26 2018 By Anthony Xie
Notes on Duolingo's IPO and the Rise of EdTech Unicorns
Fri Sep 10 2021 By Sarath C P
The 5 Fastest-Growing Stablecoins in August 2020: An Analysis
Sun Oct 04 2020 By Cleo
The 5 Slides Mary Meeker “Forgot”
Wed Jun 06 2018 By Keith Baumwald
How #Covid19 Compares to #GFC08
Sun Mar 15 2020 By Dion Dalton-Bridges
WeWork IPO Fiasco Proves Public Investors Have More Valuation Risk Than VCs
Mon Sep 30 2019 By Karl Sjogren
FinTech in 2018: A Mid-Year Review
Mon Jul 09 2018 By David Mort
Make Your Tax Free Trades Now
Thu Dec 28 2017 By Jon Creasy