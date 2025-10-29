Jack & Jill is a London-based startup founded in 2025, specializing in AI-driven recruitment solutions. The company utilizes conversational AI agents to streamline job searches and hiring processes, aiming to enhance efficiency and personalization in recruitment.

Jack & Jill is a London-based startup founded in 2025, specializing in AI-driven recruitment solutions. The company utilizes conversational AI agents to streamline job searches and hiring processes, aiming to enhance efficiency and personalization in recruitment.

This Company's Rankings Data Chart will be Available Soon!

Jack & Jill 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.