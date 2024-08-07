ZETTLE PAYPAL
#1082 COMPANY RANKING
Zettle by PayPal is a Swedish financial technology company founded by Jacob de Geer and Magnus Nilsson in April 2010. Launching its first app and service in 2011, the company offers a range of financial products including payments, point of sales, funding and partners applications.
501 - 1,000 emps
Since 1998
Worth 2.2B
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#1082Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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ZETTLE PAYPAL
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1082
Zettle PayPal's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The FinTech Renaissance for 2023: The Complete Capability Mapping & Trend Analysis
Fri Jan 06 2023 By Priya Kumari
What PayPal's Decision to Support Cryptocurrencies Means For Mainstream Adoption
Wed Oct 28 2020 By Charlie Liu
Representing Your Virtual Self: An Interview With Leo Nilsson From Scapin'
Tue Mar 28 2023 By Lina Survila
Society 5.0 - Ecosystem Tech Uni
Tue May 19 2020 By Joey Bertschler
Are Courtrooms Going to Be Replaced by Chatrooms?
Wed Oct 12 2022 By The Markup
PayPal Becomes First Major Fintech Company to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin
Tue Aug 08 2023 By Consensus Protocol
"Monkey see Monkey do, so is Why Paypal Is Entering Crypto And It Is Awesome" - Bryan Legend
Sun Apr 25 2021 By Ishan Pandey
Commerce DeFi: How Blockchain Payments Will Fuel the Next Wave of Crypto Adoption
Tue Feb 25 2025 By PhillComm Global
Collecting Payments: Tips for Freelancers to Protect Themselves
Fri Mar 22 2024 By Syed Balkhi
Tech Layoffs Are Back: Here’s How To Rebound if You’ve Just Been Laid Off
Wed Mar 20 2024 By Amply
130 Stories To Learn About Copyright
Mon Feb 05 2024 By Learn Repo
71 Stories To Learn About Torrent Freak Series
Fri Nov 17 2023 By Learn Repo
Zettle PayPal's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
PayPal to roll out ‘pay with crypto’ feature for merchants
mercurynews.com
Mon Jul 28 2025
PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) reports earnings
qz.com
Tue Feb 04 2025
'Extremely Hard To Define'
finance.yahoo.com
Fri Jan 03 2025
Peter Thiel Supports Trump, Backed Ethereum's Buterin: 5 Facts You Might Not Know About PayPal, Palantir Co-Founder
finance.yahoo.com
Sat Sep 07 2024
PayPal rises after Susquehanna upgrades on estimated profitable growth
seekingalpha.com
Tue Jul 02 2024
PayPal's Competitive Pressures In Online Payments Are Increasing: Goldman Sachs
markets.businessinsider.com
Mon Jun 24 2024
PayPal: A Good GARP Stock Made Even Better By Buybacks
seekingalpha.com
Tue Apr 09 2024
PayPal Holdings: Don't Ignore The Game Changer
seekingalpha.com
Sun Apr 07 2024
PayPal Stock: Both Bears And Bulls Could Be Wrong
seekingalpha.com
Mon Feb 12 2024
We Are Buying More PayPal Stock Despite A Disappointing Start To 2024
seekingalpha.com
Fri Feb 09 2024
Biggest stock movers today: Disney, PayPal, Arm Holdings, and more
seekingalpha.com
Thu Feb 08 2024
PayPal Faithful Hope New CEO Can End Stock Freefall
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023