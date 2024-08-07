ZETTLE PAYPAL

#1082 COMPANY RANKING
Zettle by PayPal is a Swedish financial technology company founded by Jacob de Geer and Magnus Nilsson in April 2010. Launching its first app and service in 2011, the company offers a range of financial products including payments, point of sales, funding and partners applications.
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zettle.com/gb
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501 - 1,000 emps
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Since 1998
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Worth 2.2B
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#fintech#business-development#payments
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ZETTLE PAYPAL

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1082

Zettle PayPal's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The FinTech Renaissance for 2023: The Complete Capability Mapping & Trend Analysis

The FinTech Renaissance for 2023: The Complete Capability Mapping & Trend Analysis

Fri Jan 06 2023 By Priya Kumari

What PayPal's Decision to Support Cryptocurrencies Means For Mainstream Adoption

What PayPal's Decision to Support Cryptocurrencies Means For Mainstream Adoption

Wed Oct 28 2020 By Charlie Liu

Representing Your Virtual Self: An Interview With Leo Nilsson From Scapin'

Representing Your Virtual Self: An Interview With Leo Nilsson From Scapin'

Tue Mar 28 2023 By Lina Survila

Society 5.0 - Ecosystem Tech Uni

Society 5.0 - Ecosystem Tech Uni

Tue May 19 2020 By Joey Bertschler

Are Courtrooms Going to Be Replaced by Chatrooms?

Are Courtrooms Going to Be Replaced by Chatrooms?

Wed Oct 12 2022 By The Markup

PayPal Becomes First Major Fintech Company to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin

PayPal Becomes First Major Fintech Company to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin

Tue Aug 08 2023 By Consensus Protocol

"Monkey see Monkey do, so is Why Paypal Is Entering Crypto And It Is Awesome" - Bryan Legend

"Monkey see Monkey do, so is Why Paypal Is Entering Crypto And It Is Awesome" - Bryan Legend

Sun Apr 25 2021 By Ishan Pandey

Commerce DeFi: How Blockchain Payments Will Fuel the Next Wave of Crypto Adoption

Commerce DeFi: How Blockchain Payments Will Fuel the Next Wave of Crypto Adoption

Tue Feb 25 2025 By PhillComm Global

Collecting Payments: Tips for Freelancers to Protect Themselves

Collecting Payments: Tips for Freelancers to Protect Themselves

Fri Mar 22 2024 By Syed Balkhi

Tech Layoffs Are Back: Here’s How To Rebound if You’ve Just Been Laid Off

Tech Layoffs Are Back: Here’s How To Rebound if You’ve Just Been Laid Off

Wed Mar 20 2024 By Amply

130 Stories To Learn About Copyright

130 Stories To Learn About Copyright

Mon Feb 05 2024 By Learn Repo

71 Stories To Learn About Torrent Freak Series

71 Stories To Learn About Torrent Freak Series

Fri Nov 17 2023 By Learn Repo

Zettle PayPal's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
PayPal to roll out ‘pay with crypto’ feature for merchants

PayPal to roll out ‘pay with crypto’ feature for merchants

mercurynews.com

Mon Jul 28 2025

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) reports earnings

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) reports earnings

qz.com

Tue Feb 04 2025

'Extremely Hard To Define'

'Extremely Hard To Define'

finance.yahoo.com

Fri Jan 03 2025

Peter Thiel Supports Trump, Backed Ethereum's Buterin: 5 Facts You Might Not Know About PayPal, Palantir Co-Founder

Peter Thiel Supports Trump, Backed Ethereum's Buterin: 5 Facts You Might Not Know About PayPal, Palantir Co-Founder

finance.yahoo.com

Sat Sep 07 2024

PayPal rises after Susquehanna upgrades on estimated profitable growth

PayPal rises after Susquehanna upgrades on estimated profitable growth

seekingalpha.com

Tue Jul 02 2024

PayPal's Competitive Pressures In Online Payments Are Increasing: Goldman Sachs

PayPal's Competitive Pressures In Online Payments Are Increasing: Goldman Sachs

markets.businessinsider.com

Mon Jun 24 2024

PayPal: A Good GARP Stock Made Even Better By Buybacks

PayPal: A Good GARP Stock Made Even Better By Buybacks

seekingalpha.com

Tue Apr 09 2024

PayPal Holdings: Don't Ignore The Game Changer

PayPal Holdings: Don't Ignore The Game Changer

seekingalpha.com

Sun Apr 07 2024

PayPal Stock: Both Bears And Bulls Could Be Wrong

PayPal Stock: Both Bears And Bulls Could Be Wrong

seekingalpha.com

Mon Feb 12 2024

We Are Buying More PayPal Stock Despite A Disappointing Start To 2024

We Are Buying More PayPal Stock Despite A Disappointing Start To 2024

seekingalpha.com

Fri Feb 09 2024

Biggest stock movers today: Disney, PayPal, Arm Holdings, and more

Biggest stock movers today: Disney, PayPal, Arm Holdings, and more

seekingalpha.com

Thu Feb 08 2024

PayPal Faithful Hope New CEO Can End Stock Freefall

PayPal Faithful Hope New CEO Can End Stock Freefall

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

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