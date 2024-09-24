NEWSABOUT
Click Here To Claim This Company

INVENTIVOS

StartUps2024 nominee

linkedin social icon
computer emoji
http://www.inventivos.co
ninja emoji
2-10 employees
light emoji
Since n.d.

COMPANY RANKING

#8691
A plataforma de formação, conexão e investimento na nova geração de empreen...

INVENTIVOS

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #8691

RELATED COMPANIESRANK

Article Thumbnail
EV Connect
(evconnect.com)
#8692
Article Thumbnail
Pixii Motors
(www.pixiimotors.com)
#8693
Article Thumbnail
Rappi
(rappi.com)
#8694
Article Thumbnail
Threshold Capital
(https://threshold.capital)
#8695
Article Thumbnail
CymaSuite
(cymasuite.com)
#8696
Article Thumbnail
Canadian Wealth
(canadian-wealth.ca)
#8697
Article Thumbnail
DockWorks
(dockworks.co)
#8698
Article Thumbnail
paerpay
(paerpay.com)
#8699

HACKERNOON STORIES ON INVENTIVOS

Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Startups of The Year | Apr 24 2025
Startups of The Year 2024 Winners: South America
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Chainwire | Jan 7 2025
Travala’s New Bitcoin Incentives Aim To Boost Crypto Adoption And Real-world Utility
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | ZEX MEDIA | Nov 13 2024
Honeypot Finance Set To Power Memecoin Season On Berachain With $4M In Incentives
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Coinstelegram | Nov 7 2024
Qtum Bridge is Live on Testnet with Incentive Campaign
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Crypto Unfolded | Jun 4 2024
World of Dypians Triumphs in BNB Chain DAU Incentive Program, Secures $60,000 in BNB
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Ishan Pandey | Apr 25 2024
Gianluca Sacco Unveils VALR's Grand Slam Trading Incentives: A New Era in Crypto Futures
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Lumoz (formerly Opside) | May 17 2023
Embracing the Opside Journey: Unveiling the Pre-alpha Testnet and its Incentives
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Kyle Liu@Bing Ventures | Mar 7 2023
Without Economic Incentives, Decentralized Social Networks Will Be Unrealistic Utopias
READ MORE

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Read More Tech Stories Related to #Inventivos

Inventivos WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks