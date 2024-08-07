IAA #1925 COMPANY RANKING

IAA, Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory. The company serves a buyer base and spectrum of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. It has approximately 200 facilities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.