INDRIVE.TECH #6615 COMPANY RANKING

inDrive (former inDriver, short for “Independent Drivers“) - a ride-hailing service with one big edge from it's competitors: the fare for the trip is set by the passengers themselves. inDrive has made its mark globally, and now available in over 749 cities across 46 countries on five continents. By 2022, it has become the second most downloaded ride-hailing app worldwide based on Google Play and App Store data.