IMTC is a training center offering courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analysis, with locations in Malaysia, Dubai, and London.

IMTC is a training center offering courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analysis, with locations in Malaysia, Dubai, and London.

This Company's Rankings Data Chart will be Available Soon!

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

IMTC 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.