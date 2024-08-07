IMPOSSIBLE FOODS
#1224 COMPANY RANKING
We're transforming the global food system by creating better ways to make meat, dairy and fish without using animals -- delicious, good for people, and good for the planet. Our approach: understand what people love about meat, dairy, and fish, and then explore the plant world for specific ingredients that recreate those experiences. In 2016, we launched the Impossible™ Burger: meat made from plants, for people who love to eat meat. Founded in 2011 by Pat Brown MD, PhD (Stanford Professor Emeritus) and backed by top-tier VCs and visionaries, we’re looking for the very best scientists, engineers, food developers, and business professionals in the world to join our creative, diverse, multi-talented and mission-driven team. We’re here to secure a sustainable future (and have fun while doing it). Come work with us to change the course of history.
492-823 emps
Since 2011
Worth 7.5B
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IMPOSSIBLE FOODS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1224
Impossible Foods's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How Restaurants Need to Rethink Their Models and Digitally Transform
Mon Nov 23 2020 By Adryenn Ashley
Bernard Moon, 3x Noonies Nominee, Co-Founder of SparkLabs group AMA
Fri Aug 21 2020 By Noonies
10 Podcasts That (Happily) Steal 15+ Hours From Me Every Week
Mon Jun 29 2020 By Linh Dao Smooke
2020: Our Meatless, Cashless, City-less Future
Thu Jan 23 2020 By Bernard Moon
The Future of Protein
Fri Dec 27 2019 By Raphael Hassid
TLDR Newsletter Week of July 29th Highlights
Mon Aug 05 2019 By Dan Ni
CES 2019: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sat Jan 12 2019 By Paul Bars
Khosla Ventures’ Companies Making A Difference Right Now
Fri Dec 29 2017 By Vinod Khosla
Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living: Chapter III - Our Denatured Foods
Mon Aug 08 2022 By Henry T. Finck
Game Over, Groceries: Inside Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods
Wed Nov 15 2017 By Matt Ward
Parker Breaks Under Pressure
Fri Mar 27 2026 By Astounding Stories
Did You Know About Amazon’s Health Condition Programs? What This Means for Users
Wed Oct 23 2024 By Mia Barnes
Impossible Foods's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
What are Ultra-Processed Foods, and Are They Bad for You?
scientificamerican.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
How to Invest in Impossible Foods
fool.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
How to Invest in Upside Foods
fool.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
6 Foods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression
aol.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
6 Foods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression
aol.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Canada's largest house and infamous northern Ontario eyesore set to star in 'Mansion Impossible'
cbc.ca
Tue Oct 24 2023
50/50 Foods Founder on Flex Meat: ‘We’re the Google to Beyond and Impossible’s Yahoo’
greenqueen.com.hk
Tue Oct 24 2023
Plantible teams up with ICL to create Rubisco-powered clean label binder that ‘outperforms methylcellulose by a mile’
agfundernews.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Host Robert Irvine Gives Back Through Foundation
theblast.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Host Robert Irvine Gives Back Through Foundation
msn.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
What you really need to know about ultra-processed foods – before you take a bite
msn.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Here are the best, healthiest veggie burgers — and why cult favorites Impossible and Beyond didn’t make the cut
nypost.com
Sat Oct 21 2023