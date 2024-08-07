IMPOSSIBLE FOODS

#1224 COMPANY RANKING
We're transforming the global food system by creating better ways to make meat, dairy and fish without using animals -- delicious, good for people, and good for the planet. Our approach: understand what people love about meat, dairy, and fish, and then explore the plant world for specific ingredients that recreate those experiences. In 2016, we launched the Impossible™ Burger: meat made from plants, for people who love to eat meat. Founded in 2011 by Pat Brown MD, PhD (Stanford Professor Emeritus) and backed by top-tier VCs and visionaries, we’re looking for the very best scientists, engineers, food developers, and business professionals in the world to join our creative, diverse, multi-talented and mission-driven team. We’re here to secure a sustainable future (and have fun while doing it). Come work with us to change the course of history.
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impossiblefoods.com
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492-823 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 7.5B
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IMPOSSIBLE FOODS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1224

Impossible Foods's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How Restaurants Need to Rethink Their Models and Digitally Transform

How Restaurants Need to Rethink Their Models and Digitally Transform

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Bernard Moon, 3x Noonies Nominee, Co-Founder of SparkLabs group AMA

Bernard Moon, 3x Noonies Nominee, Co-Founder of SparkLabs group AMA

Fri Aug 21 2020 By Noonies

10 Podcasts That (Happily) Steal 15+ Hours From Me Every Week

10 Podcasts That (Happily) Steal 15+ Hours From Me Every Week

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2020: Our Meatless, Cashless, City-less Future 

2020: Our Meatless, Cashless, City-less Future 

Thu Jan 23 2020 By Bernard Moon

The Future of Protein

The Future of Protein

Fri Dec 27 2019 By Raphael Hassid

TLDR Newsletter Week of July 29th Highlights

TLDR Newsletter Week of July 29th Highlights

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CES 2019: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

CES 2019: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

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Khosla Ventures’ Companies Making A Difference Right Now

Khosla Ventures’ Companies Making A Difference Right Now

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Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living: Chapter III - Our Denatured Foods

Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living: Chapter III - Our Denatured Foods

Mon Aug 08 2022 By Henry T. Finck

Game Over, Groceries: Inside Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods

Game Over, Groceries: Inside Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods

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Parker Breaks Under Pressure

Parker Breaks Under Pressure

Fri Mar 27 2026 By Astounding Stories

Did You Know About Amazon’s Health Condition Programs? What This Means for Users

Did You Know About Amazon’s Health Condition Programs? What This Means for Users

Wed Oct 23 2024 By Mia Barnes

Impossible Foods's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
What are Ultra-Processed Foods, and Are They Bad for You?

What are Ultra-Processed Foods, and Are They Bad for You?

scientificamerican.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

How to Invest in Impossible Foods

How to Invest in Impossible Foods

fool.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

How to Invest in Upside Foods

How to Invest in Upside Foods

fool.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

6 Foods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

6 Foods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

aol.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

6 Foods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

6 Foods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

aol.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Canada's largest house and infamous northern Ontario eyesore set to star in 'Mansion Impossible'

Canada's largest house and infamous northern Ontario eyesore set to star in 'Mansion Impossible'

cbc.ca

Tue Oct 24 2023

50/50 Foods Founder on Flex Meat: ‘We’re the Google to Beyond and Impossible’s Yahoo’

50/50 Foods Founder on Flex Meat: ‘We’re the Google to Beyond and Impossible’s Yahoo’

greenqueen.com.hk

Tue Oct 24 2023

Plantible teams up with ICL to create Rubisco-powered clean label binder that ‘outperforms methylcellulose by a mile’

Plantible teams up with ICL to create Rubisco-powered clean label binder that ‘outperforms methylcellulose by a mile’

agfundernews.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Host Robert Irvine Gives Back Through Foundation

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Host Robert Irvine Gives Back Through Foundation

theblast.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Host Robert Irvine Gives Back Through Foundation

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Host Robert Irvine Gives Back Through Foundation

msn.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

What you really need to know about ultra-processed foods – before you take a bite

What you really need to know about ultra-processed foods – before you take a bite

msn.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

Here are the best, healthiest veggie burgers — and why cult favorites Impossible and Beyond didn’t make the cut

Here are the best, healthiest veggie burgers — and why cult favorites Impossible and Beyond didn’t make the cut

nypost.com

Sat Oct 21 2023

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