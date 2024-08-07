IMPOSSIBLE FOODS #1224 COMPANY RANKING

We're transforming the global food system by creating better ways to make meat, dairy and fish without using animals -- delicious, good for people, and good for the planet. Our approach: understand what people love about meat, dairy, and fish, and then explore the plant world for specific ingredients that recreate those experiences. In 2016, we launched the Impossible™ Burger: meat made from plants, for people who love to eat meat. Founded in 2011 by Pat Brown MD, PhD (Stanford Professor Emeritus) and backed by top-tier VCs and visionaries, we’re looking for the very best scientists, engineers, food developers, and business professionals in the world to join our creative, diverse, multi-talented and mission-driven team. We’re here to secure a sustainable future (and have fun while doing it). Come work with us to change the course of history.