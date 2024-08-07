HTC PROFESSIONAL FLOOR SYSTEMS #2557 COMPANY RANKING

HTC - the market leader in floor grinding! Since HTC Sweden AB began in 1987, HTC has developed into the world’s leading manufacturer and supplier of complete grinding and maintenance systems for floors, and today the company/group has almost 200 employees, with the vast majority employed within the technology and product development department, as well as manufacturing and sales. The head office is based in Söderköping, Sweden, and subsidiaries operate in USA, Germany, UK and France.