DISNEY+ HOTSTAR
#1090 COMPANY RANKING
Disney+ Hotstar is leading the way as the largest and smartest video platform in the country, reaching over 300 million users today. We have set a number of world records along the way - including for the highest concurrent viewership at 25.3 million during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Disney+ Hotstar today is the one-stop destination for all your entertainment needs - from Live Sports, Indian and International Shows and Movies to all Disney content, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney+ Originals. We’re looking for the brightest minds to build the future of TV with us. We believe there are only two ways to realize our goals – by daring or daring more. (Yeah, that was just for impact) Feeling gutsy? Join us :)
2099 emps
Since 2000
Worth 26B
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DISNEY+ HOTSTAR (DIS)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1090
Disney+ Hotstar's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Disney+ Hotstar's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity | Technology News
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Thu Jun 06 2024
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Thu Jun 06 2024
OTT releases this week: 10 new movies and shows coming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, JioCinema and more
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Thu Jun 06 2024
ICC T20 WC: USA vs IND, LIVE on 12th June
hotstar.com
Thu Jun 06 2024
Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with ShareChat & Moj for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
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Thu Jun 06 2024
AUS vs OMA: Smashing Sixes
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77 All Out! PNG Skittle to New Low
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Watch Chandrikayilaliyunna Chandrakantham Episode 185 on Disney
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