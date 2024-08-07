DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

#1090 COMPANY RANKING
Disney+ Hotstar is leading the way as the largest and smartest video platform in the country, reaching over 300 million users today. We have set a number of world records along the way - including for the highest concurrent viewership at 25.3 million during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Disney+ Hotstar today is the one-stop destination for all your entertainment needs - from Live Sports, Indian and International Shows and Movies to all Disney content, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney+ Originals. We’re looking for the brightest minds to build the future of TV with us. We believe there are only two ways to realize our goals – by daring or daring more. (Yeah, that was just for impact) Feeling gutsy? Join us :)
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hotstar.com
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2099 emps
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Since 2000
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Worth 26B
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#entertainment#software-monetization#media-production
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DISNEY+ HOTSTAR (DIS)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1090

Disney+ Hotstar's stories on HackerNoon

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Disney+ Hotstar's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity | Technology News

Airtel Launches T20 World Cup Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Price, Validity | Technology News

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Thu Jun 06 2024

Watch Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Episode 44 on Disney

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Disney+ Hotstar partners with ShareChat and Moj for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Details

Disney+ Hotstar partners with ShareChat and Moj for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Details

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Thu Jun 06 2024

OTT releases this week: 10 new movies and shows coming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, JioCinema and more

OTT releases this week: 10 new movies and shows coming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, JioCinema and more

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Thu Jun 06 2024

ICC T20 WC: USA vs IND, LIVE on 12th June

ICC T20 WC: USA vs IND, LIVE on 12th June

hotstar.com

Thu Jun 06 2024

Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with ShareChat & Moj for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with ShareChat & Moj for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

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Thu Jun 06 2024

AUS vs OMA: Smashing Sixes

AUS vs OMA: Smashing Sixes

hotstar.com

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77 All Out! PNG Skittle to New Low

77 All Out! PNG Skittle to New Low

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PNG vs UGA: Cracking Fours

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Watch Chandrikayilaliyunna Chandrakantham Episode 185 on Disney

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Watch Kaathodu Kaathoram Episode 280 on Disney

Watch Kaathodu Kaathoram Episode 280 on Disney

hotstar.com

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Watch Udne Ki Aasha Episode 87 on Disney

Watch Udne Ki Aasha Episode 87 on Disney

hotstar.com

Thu Jun 06 2024

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