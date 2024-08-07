DISNEY+ HOTSTAR #1090 COMPANY RANKING

Disney+ Hotstar is leading the way as the largest and smartest video platform in the country, reaching over 300 million users today. We have set a number of world records along the way - including for the highest concurrent viewership at 25.3 million during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Disney+ Hotstar today is the one-stop destination for all your entertainment needs - from Live Sports, Indian and International Shows and Movies to all Disney content, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney+ Originals. We’re looking for the brightest minds to build the future of TV with us. We believe there are only two ways to realize our goals – by daring or daring more. (Yeah, that was just for impact) Feeling gutsy? Join us :)