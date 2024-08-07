HIPPO HOLDINGS
#1168 COMPANY RANKING
Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
478 emps
Since 2015
Worth 923M
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HIPPO HOLDINGS (HIPO)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1168
Hippo Holdings's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Hippo Holdings's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Hippo Motor Group appoints new chief financial officer
motortrader.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Hippo announces organisational realignment, 20% workforce reduction
reinsurancene.ws
Mon Oct 30 2023
Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
finance.yahoo.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
InsurTech HoneyQuote Partners with First Connect to Give Agents Across the Country Easy Access to the Florida Homeowners Insurance Market
benzinga.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Hippo Harvest Cuts Water Use by 92% with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots
businesswire.com
Sun Oct 22 2023
Real estate transfers: Portion of La Pizzaria complex sold for $1 million
msn.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Anfield Energy to acquire Uranium Claims in Utah from Nolan
poandpo.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Hippo Harvest cuts water use by 92%, fertilizer by 55% with Zebra autonomous mobile robots
poandpo.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Terrifying moment huge crocodile eats baby hippo with umbilical cord still attached
express.co.uk
Wed Oct 18 2023
Watch rare footage of huge crocodile eating baby hippo with umbilical cord still attached
yahoo.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Hippo Harvest Cuts Water Use by 92% with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots
lelezard.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Hippo Harvest Cuts Water Use by 92% with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots
nasdaq.com
Wed Oct 18 2023