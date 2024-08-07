HIPPO HOLDINGS

#1168 COMPANY RANKING
Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
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hippo.com
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478 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 923M
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HIPPO HOLDINGS (HIPO)

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Hippo Holdings's stories on HackerNoon

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Hippo Holdings's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Hippo Motor Group appoints new chief financial officer

Hippo Motor Group appoints new chief financial officer

motortrader.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Hippo announces organisational realignment, 20% workforce reduction

Hippo announces organisational realignment, 20% workforce reduction

reinsurancene.ws

Mon Oct 30 2023

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

InsurTech HoneyQuote Partners with First Connect to Give Agents Across the Country Easy Access to the Florida Homeowners Insurance Market

InsurTech HoneyQuote Partners with First Connect to Give Agents Across the Country Easy Access to the Florida Homeowners Insurance Market

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Hippo Harvest Cuts Water Use by 92% with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots

Hippo Harvest Cuts Water Use by 92% with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots

businesswire.com

Sun Oct 22 2023

Real estate transfers: Portion of La Pizzaria complex sold for $1 million

Real estate transfers: Portion of La Pizzaria complex sold for $1 million

msn.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Anfield Energy to acquire Uranium Claims in Utah from Nolan

Anfield Energy to acquire Uranium Claims in Utah from Nolan

poandpo.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Hippo Harvest cuts water use by 92%, fertilizer by 55% with Zebra autonomous mobile robots

Hippo Harvest cuts water use by 92%, fertilizer by 55% with Zebra autonomous mobile robots

poandpo.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Terrifying moment huge crocodile eats baby hippo with umbilical cord still attached

Terrifying moment huge crocodile eats baby hippo with umbilical cord still attached

express.co.uk

Wed Oct 18 2023

Watch rare footage of huge crocodile eating baby hippo with umbilical cord still attached

Watch rare footage of huge crocodile eating baby hippo with umbilical cord still attached

yahoo.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Hippo Harvest Cuts Water Use by 92% with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots

Hippo Harvest Cuts Water Use by 92% with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots

lelezard.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Hippo Harvest Cuts Water Use by 92% with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots

Hippo Harvest Cuts Water Use by 92% with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots

nasdaq.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

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