NIIT

#1020 COMPANY RANKING
NIIT Limited provides learning and knowledge solutions to individuals, enterprises, and institutions worldwide. It offers managed training services, such as custom curriculum design and content development, learning administration and technology, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, and advisory services; and learning and development transformation services, including augmented and virtual reality-based learning solutions, curriculum transformation, and portfolio optimization. The company also provides skills and careers programs, which includes software and product engineering, data sciences and analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, banking and finance, digital marketing, content design, UI/UX, project/product/ program management, sales & service excellence, professional life skills, business process excellence, and multi-sectoral vocational and professional skills. Its brands portfolio comprises the training.com, a learning platform for career programs; NIIT.tv, a digital learning platform; banking, insurance, and financial services under IFBI brand; and NIIT NGuru that offers various education solutions for schools comprising interactive classrooms for teachers, as well as math lab, mobile science labs, IT wizard programs, learning labs for students, and education resource planning solution for the school management. In addition, the company provides Talent Pipeline as a Service, a just-in-time job ready talent that offers talent sourcing, training, and onboarding services; and StackRoute program. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Gurugram, India.
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niit.com
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5330 emps
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Since 1981
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#software-development#banking#leadership
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NIIT (NIITLTD.NS)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1020

Niit's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Education Technology and Smart Classrooms

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Top 10 Digital Marketing Training Institutes & Courses in Chennai

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Nitrogen Queen — Part 2

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Nitrogen Queen — Part 1

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Nitin Patankar: Trusted Leadership In Business-Critical Oracle Transformations

Wed Feb 18 2026 By Jon Stojan Journalist

AI Code Review Is Great at Nitpicks, Terrible at Systems

AI Code Review Is Great at Nitpicks, Terrible at Systems

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How Nikita Kotsehub Bridges AI Research With Real-World Enterprise Solutions

How Nikita Kotsehub Bridges AI Research With Real-World Enterprise Solutions

Thu Dec 25 2025 By Jon Stojan Journalist

Blockchain’s Bug Tax: The Neo and NBitcoin Mistakes a Linter Spotted

Blockchain’s Bug Tax: The Neo and NBitcoin Mistakes a Linter Spotted

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Code Review Anti-Patterns: How to Stop Nitpicking Syntax and Start Improving Architecture

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Revolutionizing Supply Chain Efficiency: Nitin Agarwal's PreCheck AI Yard Check-In Camera System

Mon Nov 17 2025 By Sanya Kapoor

Turning Crisis into Competitiveness: How Nithin S. Rao Engineered a $100M Manufacturing Turnaround

Turning Crisis into Competitiveness: How Nithin S. Rao Engineered a $100M Manufacturing Turnaround

Wed Oct 29 2025 By Sanya Kapoor

Niit's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
IT to remain important, banking will grow, newer areas will give NIIT sustainable growth going forward: Rajendra Singh Pawar

IT to remain important, banking will grow, newer areas will give NIIT sustainable growth going forward: Rajendra Singh Pawar

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

NIIT Consolidated September 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.41 crore, down 79.24% Y-o-Y

NIIT Consolidated September 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.41 crore, down 79.24% Y-o-Y

moneycontrol.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

NIIT Standalone September 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.70 crore, down 69.41% Y-o-Y

NIIT Standalone September 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.70 crore, down 69.41% Y-o-Y

moneycontrol.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

JIO Financial, NIIT Learning, and HDFC Bank, FIIs stake surged significantly in these 11 stocks

JIO Financial, NIIT Learning, and HDFC Bank, FIIs stake surged significantly in these 11 stocks

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

NIIT Ltd Q2 profit surges 124.9% on-year to Rs 10.64 crore, revenue drops by 13.4%

NIIT Ltd Q2 profit surges 124.9% on-year to Rs 10.64 crore, revenue drops by 13.4%

financialexpress.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 results: Profit up 27% to Rs 47 crore

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 results: Profit up 27% to Rs 47 crore

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 results: Profit up 27% to Rs 47 crore

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 results: Profit up 27% to Rs 47 crore

zeebiz.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Nita Ambani receives USISPF Global Leadership Award 2023

Nita Ambani receives USISPF Global Leadership Award 2023

republicworld.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

China's property foreclosures soar 32.3% amid economic turbulence and real estate slump

China's property foreclosures soar 32.3% amid economic turbulence and real estate slump

republicworld.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Court Rules Taxpayer Can Offset Foreign Tax Credits With NIIT Liability Under Tax Treaty

Court Rules Taxpayer Can Offset Foreign Tax Credits With NIIT Liability Under Tax Treaty

jdsupra.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

OpenLabs Ghana Graduates Tamale Students

OpenLabs Ghana Graduates Tamale Students

msn.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

OpenLabs Ghana Graduates Tamale Students

OpenLabs Ghana Graduates Tamale Students

dailyguidenetwork.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

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