GUMTREE SOUTH AFRICA #2252 COMPANY RANKING

Gumtree is the #1 classifieds site in South Africa. 'Put it on Gumtree,'​ has become a favourite South African saying. Since our launch in 2005, we've helped millions of people buy and sell millions of things. We're a familiar space that's easy to navigate, and a classified site that just works. Gumtree is accessible online and through mobile devices.