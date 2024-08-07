GOFUNDME CHARITY #1803 COMPANY RANKING

Introducing: GoFundMe Charity™, a new fundraising suite for nonprofits. GoFundMe Charity™ gives charities of all sizes enterprise-level fundraising software with new features, powered by the social fundraising expertise of GoFundMe. GoFundMe Charity™ includes new functionality with no paywalls, no contracts, and an industry leading pricing model. Features include: • “No Platform Fee” Model & Flexible Pricing Plans: Nonprofits save more than just subscription fees. As an industry first, GoFundMe Charity™ offers customers two transaction-based pricing plans: either a guaranteed 0% platform fee with an option for donors to leave a voluntary “tip” for GoFundMe’s services and support, or a flexible option with donor-covered fees. • Free Integrations with CRM Tools: GoFundMe Charity™ uploads data directly into CRM and marketing programs to help charities grow and retain donors. • Registration & Ticketing Tools for Events of all Sizes: Whether a RSVP for a backyard BBQ fundraiser, a large multi-team event, or gala, people can manage the registration and ticketing components of a fundraising event– from any device, any time, with all the data in one place. In addition to GoFundMe Charity™, we are launching a new, easy way for nonprofits to collect donations from any website: Donate Button by GoFundMe: The button can be embedded into any third-party website for an effective way to collect donations immediately, without setting up a GoFundMe Charity™ account or campaign. By using the Donate Button by GoFundMe, nonprofits receive the power of GoFundMe’s payments platform, with full access to donor analysis, automated receipts, recurring payments, easy reconciliation, and dedicated customer support. The button can be customized with suggested donation amounts, branding and colors to fit their site, and has plug-ins for the most popular content management systems. To learn more about GoFundMe Charity™’s new features and flexible pricing, or to sign up now.