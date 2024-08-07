GOFUNDME CHARITY

#1803 COMPANY RANKING
Introducing: GoFundMe Charity™, a new fundraising suite for nonprofits. GoFundMe Charity™ gives charities of all sizes enterprise-level fundraising software with new features, powered by the social fundraising expertise of GoFundMe. GoFundMe Charity™ includes new functionality with no paywalls, no contracts, and an industry leading pricing model. Features include: • “No Platform Fee” Model & Flexible Pricing Plans: Nonprofits save more than just subscription fees. As an industry first, GoFundMe Charity™ offers customers two transaction-based pricing plans: either a guaranteed 0% platform fee with an option for donors to leave a voluntary “tip” for GoFundMe’s services and support, or a flexible option with donor-covered fees. • Free Integrations with CRM Tools: GoFundMe Charity™ uploads data directly into CRM and marketing programs to help charities grow and retain donors. • Registration & Ticketing Tools for Events of all Sizes: Whether a RSVP for a backyard BBQ fundraiser, a large multi-team event, or gala, people can manage the registration and ticketing components of a fundraising event– from any device, any time, with all the data in one place. In addition to GoFundMe Charity™, we are launching a new, easy way for nonprofits to collect donations from any website: Donate Button by GoFundMe: The button can be embedded into any third-party website for an effective way to collect donations immediately, without setting up a GoFundMe Charity™ account or campaign. By using the Donate Button by GoFundMe, nonprofits receive the power of GoFundMe’s payments platform, with full access to donor analysis, automated receipts, recurring payments, easy reconciliation, and dedicated customer support. The button can be customized with suggested donation amounts, branding and colors to fit their site, and has plug-ins for the most popular content management systems. To learn more about GoFundMe Charity™’s new features and flexible pricing, or to sign up now.
computer emoji
gofundme.com
light emoji
Since 2010
twitter social iconinstagram social iconlinkedin social icon
#crowdfunding#nonprofit
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#1803
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
2
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

GOFUNDME CHARITY

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1803

GoFundMe Charity's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Silicon Valley’s tribute to September 11

Silicon Valley’s tribute to September 11

Sun Sep 11 2016 By Andreas Sandre

Why Crowdfunding and Charity Platforms Are Valuable

Why Crowdfunding and Charity Platforms Are Valuable

Tue Sep 19 2023 By Behnam Jafari Balalami

App Gạo is a New & Digitized Charity Experience

App Gạo is a New & Digitized Charity Experience

Sun Nov 21 2021 By Thu-Yen Nguyen

Blockchain's Impact on Global Giving: Cross-Border Donations and Smart Contracts

Blockchain's Impact on Global Giving: Cross-Border Donations and Smart Contracts

Mon Oct 02 2023 By Gabriel Mangalindan

Human Trafficking Victims Also Forced to Cyberscam

Human Trafficking Victims Also Forced to Cyberscam

Thu Dec 22 2022 By Pro Publica

The Future of Content Creation: Sharing Profit With Your Audience

The Future of Content Creation: Sharing Profit With Your Audience

Mon Jan 24 2022 By An Le

A Gaming Metaverse on The Horizon

A Gaming Metaverse on The Horizon

Thu Aug 19 2021 By Podcast

Levelling Up Your Conversion Metrics Via Behavioural Psychology

Levelling Up Your Conversion Metrics Via Behavioural Psychology

Fri Aug 23 2019 By Kumar Shubham

The Past, Present, and Future of Fintech

The Past, Present, and Future of Fintech

Sun Jun 17 2018 By HackerNoon Archives

Make a Meaningful Step towards a Better Tech Industry by Supporting Charities

Make a Meaningful Step towards a Better Tech Industry by Supporting Charities

Thu Mar 01 2018 By Thibaud Jobert

Best Equity Crowdfunding Platforms

Best Equity Crowdfunding Platforms

Wed Jan 16 2019 By Ivan Kan

Reputation Management: Q&A With Professionals

Reputation Management: Q&A With Professionals

Thu May 07 2020 By Richart Ruddie

GoFundMe Charity's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Liam Payne fans launch GoFundMe for cause close to One Direction star's heart

Liam Payne fans launch GoFundMe for cause close to One Direction star's heart

irishmirror.ie

Sat Oct 19 2024

One Direction fan launches a GoFundMe fundraiser page in Liam Payne's name for charity close to star's heart

One Direction fan launches a GoFundMe fundraiser page in Liam Payne's name for charity close to star's heart

thesun.ie

Sat Oct 19 2024

Pleas to save Nottingham youth charity as team 'locked out' of building

Pleas to save Nottingham youth charity as team 'locked out' of building

nottinghampost.com

Sat Sep 14 2024

Friends of Daniel Halliday 'struggling so much' after teen went missing in Mersey

Friends of Daniel Halliday 'struggling so much' after teen went missing in Mersey

liverpoolecho.co.uk

Fri Jul 05 2024

Amy Moore's brother says GoFundMe will create financial safety net for her sons | WGLT

Amy Moore's brother says GoFundMe will create financial safety net for her sons | WGLT

wglt.org

Sun Jun 02 2024

Fundraiser by Grant Kimble : Support Spencer's Road to Recovery

Fundraiser by Grant Kimble : Support Spencer's Road to Recovery

gofundme.com

Sat Jun 01 2024

Fundraiser by Deborah Rechler : Help Rabbi Jenn's Family Navigate Loss

Fundraiser by Deborah Rechler : Help Rabbi Jenn's Family Navigate Loss

gofundme.com

Sat Jun 01 2024

GoFundMe set up for family of teenager allegedly killed by stepfather | ABC6

GoFundMe set up for family of teenager allegedly killed by stepfather | ABC6

abc6.com

Sat Jun 01 2024

GoFundMe started after mother and daughter die in south Austin crash | KXAN Austin

GoFundMe started after mother and daughter die in south Austin crash | KXAN Austin

kxan.com

Sat Jun 01 2024

GoFundMe page approved for TFC Aaron Pelletier's family by state police

GoFundMe page approved for TFC Aaron Pelletier's family by state police

fox61.com

Sat Jun 01 2024

Fundraiser by Ali Ahmad : Support for the Hamza Family After Tragic Loss

Fundraiser by Ali Ahmad : Support for the Hamza Family After Tragic Loss

gofundme.com

Sat Jun 01 2024

Connecticut State Police announce GoFundMe for trooper killed

Connecticut State Police announce GoFundMe for trooper killed

turnto10.com

Sat Jun 01 2024

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About GoFundMe Charity

avatar

GoFundMe Charity WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!