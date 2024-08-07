GOFUNDME CHARITY
#1803 COMPANY RANKING
Introducing: GoFundMe Charity™, a new fundraising suite for nonprofits. GoFundMe Charity™ gives charities of all sizes enterprise-level fundraising software with new features, powered by the social fundraising expertise of GoFundMe. GoFundMe Charity™ includes new functionality with no paywalls, no contracts, and an industry leading pricing model. Features include: • “No Platform Fee” Model & Flexible Pricing Plans: Nonprofits save more than just subscription fees. As an industry first, GoFundMe Charity™ offers customers two transaction-based pricing plans: either a guaranteed 0% platform fee with an option for donors to leave a voluntary “tip” for GoFundMe’s services and support, or a flexible option with donor-covered fees. • Free Integrations with CRM Tools: GoFundMe Charity™ uploads data directly into CRM and marketing programs to help charities grow and retain donors. • Registration & Ticketing Tools for Events of all Sizes: Whether a RSVP for a backyard BBQ fundraiser, a large multi-team event, or gala, people can manage the registration and ticketing components of a fundraising event– from any device, any time, with all the data in one place. In addition to GoFundMe Charity™, we are launching a new, easy way for nonprofits to collect donations from any website: Donate Button by GoFundMe: The button can be embedded into any third-party website for an effective way to collect donations immediately, without setting up a GoFundMe Charity™ account or campaign. By using the Donate Button by GoFundMe, nonprofits receive the power of GoFundMe’s payments platform, with full access to donor analysis, automated receipts, recurring payments, easy reconciliation, and dedicated customer support. The button can be customized with suggested donation amounts, branding and colors to fit their site, and has plug-ins for the most popular content management systems. To learn more about GoFundMe Charity™’s new features and flexible pricing, or to sign up now.
Since 2010
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GOFUNDME CHARITY
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1803
GoFundMe Charity's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Fri Aug 23 2019 By Kumar Shubham
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Sun Jun 17 2018 By HackerNoon Archives
Make a Meaningful Step towards a Better Tech Industry by Supporting Charities
Thu Mar 01 2018 By Thibaud Jobert
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Wed Jan 16 2019 By Ivan Kan
Reputation Management: Q&A With Professionals
Thu May 07 2020 By Richart Ruddie
GoFundMe Charity's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Liam Payne fans launch GoFundMe for cause close to One Direction star's heart
irishmirror.ie
Sat Oct 19 2024
One Direction fan launches a GoFundMe fundraiser page in Liam Payne's name for charity close to star's heart
thesun.ie
Sat Oct 19 2024
Pleas to save Nottingham youth charity as team 'locked out' of building
nottinghampost.com
Sat Sep 14 2024
Friends of Daniel Halliday 'struggling so much' after teen went missing in Mersey
liverpoolecho.co.uk
Fri Jul 05 2024
Amy Moore's brother says GoFundMe will create financial safety net for her sons | WGLT
wglt.org
Sun Jun 02 2024
Fundraiser by Grant Kimble : Support Spencer's Road to Recovery
gofundme.com
Sat Jun 01 2024
Fundraiser by Deborah Rechler : Help Rabbi Jenn's Family Navigate Loss
gofundme.com
Sat Jun 01 2024
GoFundMe set up for family of teenager allegedly killed by stepfather | ABC6
abc6.com
Sat Jun 01 2024
GoFundMe started after mother and daughter die in south Austin crash | KXAN Austin
kxan.com
Sat Jun 01 2024
GoFundMe page approved for TFC Aaron Pelletier's family by state police
fox61.com
Sat Jun 01 2024
Fundraiser by Ali Ahmad : Support for the Hamza Family After Tragic Loss
gofundme.com
Sat Jun 01 2024
Connecticut State Police announce GoFundMe for trooper killed
turnto10.com
Sat Jun 01 2024