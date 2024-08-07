GRUBHUB

#698 COMPANY RANKING
Grubhub is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as 32 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 320,000+ restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 225,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.
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grubhub.com
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2,841 emps
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Since 2004
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Worth 650M
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GRUBHUB (GRUB)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #698

Grubhub's stories on HackerNoon

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Grubhub's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Grubhub tests drone food delivery in New Jersey

Grubhub tests drone food delivery in New Jersey

app.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

N.J.’s 1st drone‑powered food delivery to be tested next week

N.J.’s 1st drone‑powered food delivery to be tested next week

nj.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Free money time - Amazon offers up to 20% off gift cards: DoorDash, Lowe’s, Krispy Kreme, H&M, much more

Free money time - Amazon offers up to 20% off gift cards: DoorDash, Lowe’s, Krispy Kreme, H&M, much more

9to5toys.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Grubhub and Dexa Integrate Drone Delivery Service for Wonder's Green Brook Location

Grubhub and Dexa Integrate Drone Delivery Service for Wonder's Green Brook Location

marketscreener.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Grubhub taps drone startup Dexa for New Jersey aerial delivery pilot

Grubhub taps drone startup Dexa for New Jersey aerial delivery pilot

reuters.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Grubhub taps drone startup Dexa for New Jersey aerial delivery pilot

Grubhub taps drone startup Dexa for New Jersey aerial delivery pilot

marketscreener.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Grubhub to Test Drone Food Delivery in Limited Three-Month Trial

Grubhub to Test Drone Food Delivery in Limited Three-Month Trial

bloomberg.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Gift card deals: Uber, Instacart, Grubhub, and DoorDash

Gift card deals: Uber, Instacart, Grubhub, and DoorDash

androidauthority.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

The best delivery sushi in downtown Philly

The best delivery sushi in downtown Philly

inquirer.com

Mon Feb 23 2026

NYC delivery apps halt service as historic blizzard triggers travel ban

NYC delivery apps halt service as historic blizzard triggers travel ban

foxbusiness.com

Sun Feb 22 2026

National Retail Solutions Launches Grubhub Integration

National Retail Solutions Launches Grubhub Integration

marketscreener.com

Tue Nov 11 2025

National Retail Solutions (NRS) Launches Grubhub Integration

National Retail Solutions (NRS) Launches Grubhub Integration

manilatimes.net

Tue Nov 11 2025

Grubhub's Subsidiaries

Grubhub logo
Grubhub
(grubhub.com)
👥 2,841 employees 🌎 since 2004
Seamless logo
Seamless
(seamless.com)
👥 201-500 employees 🌎 since 2004

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