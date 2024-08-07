GRUBHUB
#698 COMPANY RANKING
Grubhub is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as 32 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 320,000+ restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 225,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.
2,841 emps
Since 2004
Worth 650M
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GRUBHUB (GRUB)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #698
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Grubhub's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Grubhub tests drone food delivery in New Jersey
app.com
Thu Mar 12 2026
N.J.’s 1st drone‑powered food delivery to be tested next week
nj.com
Thu Mar 12 2026
Free money time - Amazon offers up to 20% off gift cards: DoorDash, Lowe’s, Krispy Kreme, H&M, much more
9to5toys.com
Wed Mar 11 2026
Grubhub and Dexa Integrate Drone Delivery Service for Wonder's Green Brook Location
marketscreener.com
Wed Mar 11 2026
Grubhub taps drone startup Dexa for New Jersey aerial delivery pilot
reuters.com
Wed Mar 11 2026
Grubhub taps drone startup Dexa for New Jersey aerial delivery pilot
marketscreener.com
Wed Mar 11 2026
Grubhub to Test Drone Food Delivery in Limited Three-Month Trial
bloomberg.com
Wed Mar 11 2026
Gift card deals: Uber, Instacart, Grubhub, and DoorDash
androidauthority.com
Tue Mar 10 2026
The best delivery sushi in downtown Philly
inquirer.com
Mon Feb 23 2026
NYC delivery apps halt service as historic blizzard triggers travel ban
foxbusiness.com
Sun Feb 22 2026
National Retail Solutions Launches Grubhub Integration
marketscreener.com
Tue Nov 11 2025
National Retail Solutions (NRS) Launches Grubhub Integration
manilatimes.net
Tue Nov 11 2025
Grubhub's Subsidiaries
Grubhub
(grubhub.com)
👥 2,841 employees 🌎 since 2004
Seamless
(seamless.com)
👥 201-500 employees 🌎 since 2004