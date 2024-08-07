GROUPON
#868 COMPANY RANKING
Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
2,079 emps
Since 2008
Worth 864M
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#868Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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2%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
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GROUPON (GRPN)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #868
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Groupon's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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