GROUPON

#868 COMPANY RANKING
Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
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groupon.com
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2,079 emps
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Since 2008
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Worth 864M
#banking#travel-hospitality
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GROUPON (GRPN)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #868

Groupon's stories on HackerNoon

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Groupon's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

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Sun Oct 19 2025

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

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Sun Oct 19 2025

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

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Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

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Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

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Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

azcentral.com

Sun Oct 19 2025

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

news-leader.com

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Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

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Sun Oct 19 2025

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

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Sun Oct 19 2025

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

Save $100 on Halloween candy with Groupon

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Sun Oct 19 2025

Wall Street Zen Downgrades Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Buy

Wall Street Zen Downgrades Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Buy

etfdailynews.com

Sun Sep 07 2025

American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,300 Shares of Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,300 Shares of Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

etfdailynews.com

Sat Sep 06 2025

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