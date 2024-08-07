GRAMMARLY #962 COMPANY RANKING

Grammarly stands with Ukraine. We invite you to do the same. Here are some ways you can help: gram.ly/WeStandWithUkraine --- Grammarly is on a mission to improve lives by improving communication. Grammarly’s writing assistance technology is used by 50,000 teams and 30 million people every day. Founded in 2009, Grammarly uses a combination of technological approaches and human expertise to offer unmatched, market-leading communication support to individuals and enterprises. Our AI-powered suggestions help people write with confidence and help businesses achieve better results by providing feedback on their writing, wherever it’s happening. Grammarly team members use advanced machine learning to break new ground in natural language processing that analyzes written sentences to understand context and tone. Grammarly Premium elevates communication for individual students and professionals, Grammarly Business drives organizations of all sizes to accelerate business results, and Grammarly for Developers empowers builders to enhance the communication experience for their end users. We’re growing our values-driven team to support our expanding user base! Grammarly is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in San Francisco, Kyiv, New York, Vancouver, and Berlin, or in a shared workspace in Krakow, as conditions allow. Team members can work in the United States, Canada, Ukraine, Germany, Poland, and Portugal.