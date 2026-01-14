GPTZERO
GPTZero is an AI‑powered text detection platform designed to identify whether content was generated by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, GPT‑4, Gemini, Claude, and others. Launched in early 2023, the tool analyzes text patterns to distinguish human writing from machine‑generated text and is widely used by educators, publishers, and professionals for authenticity verification. GPTZero has served millions of users globally and raised significant funding during its early growth stages.
