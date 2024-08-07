GMA NETWORK

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GMA NETWORK, INC. is one of the largest broadcast companies in the Philippines. It operates a network of 47 Very High Frequency (VHF) stations, including 32 Ultra High Frequency (UHF) television stations and 21 radio stations throughout the country. The Network was founded by Robert La Rue Stewart in 1950 as Republic Broadcasting System (RBS) with flagship AM radio station DZBB operating from the Calvo Building in Escolta, Manila. RBS ventured into television in 1961 and began broadcasting on Channel 7 in the Greater Manila Area. In 1975, the triumvirate of Felipe L. Gozon, Menardo R. Jimenez and Gilberto M. Duavit took over management of RBS from the Stewarts and renamed it GMA 7. The original meaning of the acronym "GMA" was Greater Manila Area, referring to the initial coverage area of the station. As GMA's reach widened, the meaning of its acronym was changed to Global Media Arts. Today, its corporate name is simply, GMA Network, Inc. GMA also owns a wide array of media-related businesses apart from its television and radio networks, including film production, record publishing and distribution, program acquisition and syndication, international channel operation, production design, talent development and management, marketing and promotions, audio-visual production and new media. GMA is the most-awarded television network in the country. By far, it is the only Philippine media company to have won the coveted Peabody Awards for excellence in journalism (1999, 2010, 2013 and 2014) and the Best Terrestrial Television Station of the Year (2005) from the Asian Television Awards. GMA reaches out to millions of Filipinos across the globe through its international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV and GMA News TV International.
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GMA NETWORK (GMA7)

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GMA Network's stories on HackerNoon

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GMA Network's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
GMA, BPI hold cybersecurity learning workshop with Sparkle stars | The Manila Times

GMA, BPI hold cybersecurity learning workshop with Sparkle stars | The Manila Times

manilatimes.net

Sat Oct 26 2024

OFWs in Qatar complain vs. Pinoy forwarder over undelivered balikbayan boxes

OFWs in Qatar complain vs. Pinoy forwarder over undelivered balikbayan boxes

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Filipinas eliminated as AFC Olympic qualifiers third round cast set

Filipinas eliminated as AFC Olympic qualifiers third round cast set

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

2D 9PM

2D 9PM

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

160 foreign passport holders among first out of Gaza, says official

160 foreign passport holders among first out of Gaza, says official

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Remains of 2 OFWs killed in Israel expected this week

Remains of 2 OFWs killed in Israel expected this week

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

One Western Visayas: Localized Thunderstorms, Posible Magdala sang Pag-ulan-ulan sa Western Visayas

One Western Visayas: Localized Thunderstorms, Posible Magdala sang Pag-ulan-ulan sa Western Visayas

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Chiba Jets hand TNT another defeat in EASL

Chiba Jets hand TNT another defeat in EASL

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Biden picks Asia hand Kurt Campbell as deputy secretary of state

Biden picks Asia hand Kurt Campbell as deputy secretary of state

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Visitor finds name on memorial wall at Malabon Cemetery

Visitor finds name on memorial wall at Malabon Cemetery

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Balitang Southern Tagalog: Parade of Saints

Balitang Southern Tagalog: Parade of Saints

gmanetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Anti-war protest hits US Congress hearing as Biden officials seek aid for Israel, Ukraine

Anti-war protest hits US Congress hearing as Biden officials seek aid for Israel, Ukraine

gmanetwork.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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