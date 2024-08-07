GMA NETWORK
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GMA NETWORK, INC. is one of the largest broadcast companies in the Philippines. It operates a network of 47 Very High Frequency (VHF) stations, including 32 Ultra High Frequency (UHF) television stations and 21 radio stations throughout the country. The Network was founded by Robert La Rue Stewart in 1950 as Republic Broadcasting System (RBS) with flagship AM radio station DZBB operating from the Calvo Building in Escolta, Manila. RBS ventured into television in 1961 and began broadcasting on Channel 7 in the Greater Manila Area. In 1975, the triumvirate of Felipe L. Gozon, Menardo R. Jimenez and Gilberto M. Duavit took over management of RBS from the Stewarts and renamed it GMA 7. The original meaning of the acronym "GMA" was Greater Manila Area, referring to the initial coverage area of the station. As GMA's reach widened, the meaning of its acronym was changed to Global Media Arts. Today, its corporate name is simply, GMA Network, Inc. GMA also owns a wide array of media-related businesses apart from its television and radio networks, including film production, record publishing and distribution, program acquisition and syndication, international channel operation, production design, talent development and management, marketing and promotions, audio-visual production and new media. GMA is the most-awarded television network in the country. By far, it is the only Philippine media company to have won the coveted Peabody Awards for excellence in journalism (1999, 2010, 2013 and 2014) and the Best Terrestrial Television Station of the Year (2005) from the Asian Television Awards. GMA reaches out to millions of Filipinos across the globe through its international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV and GMA News TV International.
3,316 emps
Since 1950
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GMA NETWORK (GMA7)
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GMA Network's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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GMA Network's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
GMA, BPI hold cybersecurity learning workshop with Sparkle stars | The Manila Times
manilatimes.net
Sat Oct 26 2024
OFWs in Qatar complain vs. Pinoy forwarder over undelivered balikbayan boxes
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Filipinas eliminated as AFC Olympic qualifiers third round cast set
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
2D 9PM
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
160 foreign passport holders among first out of Gaza, says official
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Remains of 2 OFWs killed in Israel expected this week
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
One Western Visayas: Localized Thunderstorms, Posible Magdala sang Pag-ulan-ulan sa Western Visayas
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Chiba Jets hand TNT another defeat in EASL
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Biden picks Asia hand Kurt Campbell as deputy secretary of state
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Visitor finds name on memorial wall at Malabon Cemetery
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Balitang Southern Tagalog: Parade of Saints
gmanetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Anti-war protest hits US Congress hearing as Biden officials seek aid for Israel, Ukraine
gmanetwork.com
Tue Oct 31 2023