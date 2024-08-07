GMA NETWORK #1395 COMPANY RANKING

GMA NETWORK, INC. is one of the largest broadcast companies in the Philippines. It operates a network of 47 Very High Frequency (VHF) stations, including 32 Ultra High Frequency (UHF) television stations and 21 radio stations throughout the country. The Network was founded by Robert La Rue Stewart in 1950 as Republic Broadcasting System (RBS) with flagship AM radio station DZBB operating from the Calvo Building in Escolta, Manila. RBS ventured into television in 1961 and began broadcasting on Channel 7 in the Greater Manila Area. In 1975, the triumvirate of Felipe L. Gozon, Menardo R. Jimenez and Gilberto M. Duavit took over management of RBS from the Stewarts and renamed it GMA 7. The original meaning of the acronym "GMA" was Greater Manila Area, referring to the initial coverage area of the station. As GMA's reach widened, the meaning of its acronym was changed to Global Media Arts. Today, its corporate name is simply, GMA Network, Inc. GMA also owns a wide array of media-related businesses apart from its television and radio networks, including film production, record publishing and distribution, program acquisition and syndication, international channel operation, production design, talent development and management, marketing and promotions, audio-visual production and new media. GMA is the most-awarded television network in the country. By far, it is the only Philippine media company to have won the coveted Peabody Awards for excellence in journalism (1999, 2010, 2013 and 2014) and the Best Terrestrial Television Station of the Year (2005) from the Asian Television Awards. GMA reaches out to millions of Filipinos across the globe through its international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV and GMA News TV International.