GETIR
3,700-32,000+ emps
Since 2015
Worth 2.5B
- Company Ranking
GETIR
EVERGREEN INDEX #1155
Getir's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Do You Need to Give Up jQuery for React?
Mon Feb 10 2025 By Yasemin YILMAZ
Efficiency in the Q-Commerce Business: The strategic Overview
Mon Jun 05 2023 By Anton Tereshchuk
How to Find The Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XV]
Wed Mar 23 2022 By Maxi C
AVR Microcontroller Testing Procedures
Tue Jun 30 2020 By Mad Devs
Flutter Dependency Injection – Complete Guide Using GetIt
Wed Aug 06 2025 By Muhammad Faizan
How to Render React Apps Inside ChatGPT and Claude Using MCP
Fri Apr 10 2026 By Faraazuddin Mohammed
Inside Robolectric: How Android UI Tests Work Without an Emulator
Fri Apr 10 2026 By Pavel N.
Building a Cross‑Platform Ollama Dashboard with 95% Shared Code
Fri Apr 03 2026 By Vitali Tsikhanovich
What Is Symfony TUI? A Comprehensive Guide
Wed Apr 01 2026 By MattLeads
I Built a Voice-Controlled Home Cinema for Windows Because I Was Tired of Getting Up to Pause Movies
Tue Mar 24 2026 By Marius
The Ultimate C# QR Code Library Comparison for 2026
Tue Mar 24 2026 By Iron Software
A Practical Guide to SwiftUI Gestures, From Tap to Composed Interactions
Wed Mar 18 2026 By Pavel Andreev
Getir's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
style fallout: Uber adds fuel to fire as Türkiye’s Getir founders sue Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala for $700M betrayal
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Tue Feb 17 2026
Uber's Bold European Expansion: Seven Markets in Sight
devdiscourse.com
Mon Feb 16 2026
Uber snaps up Getir in Turkey as Mubadala exits battered delivery bet
al-monitor.com
Mon Feb 09 2026
Uber to buy delivery arm of Turkey's Getir
techcrunch.com
Mon Feb 09 2026
Uber to acquire delivery business of Turkey's Getir
marketscreener.com
Mon Feb 09 2026
Uber to acquire delivery business of Turkey's Getir
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Mon Feb 09 2026
Uber Deepens Türkiye Footprint With Getir Delivery Buyout
benzinga.com
Mon Feb 09 2026
Uber Agrees to Acquire Getir's Delivery Business in Turkiye
marketscreener.com
Mon Feb 09 2026
Uber Agrees to Buy Getir’s Delivery Business in Turkey
bloomberg.com
Mon Feb 09 2026
FreshDirect parent Getir fires CEO in latest twist in struggle for control
nypost.com
Mon Feb 03 2025
Getir CEO says he has been removed as power struggle continues
cnbc.com
Mon Feb 03 2025
Grocery app that bought FreshDirect owes millions of dollars in NYC back rent: lawsuits
nypost.com
Tue Aug 13 2024