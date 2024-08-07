GETIR

#1155 COMPANY RANKING
Getir is a technology company that joins the worlds of mobile technology and logistics, providing unprecedented solutions to the delivery of goods in urban areas.
computer emoji
getir.com
ninja emoji
3,700-32,000+ emps
light emoji
Since 2015
money emoji
Worth 2.5B
twitter social iconinstagram social iconlinkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#administrative
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#1155
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
-1%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

GETIR

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1155

Getir's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Do You Need to Give Up jQuery for React?

Do You Need to Give Up jQuery for React?

Mon Feb 10 2025 By Yasemin YILMAZ

Efficiency in the Q-Commerce Business: The strategic Overview

Efficiency in the Q-Commerce Business: The strategic Overview

Mon Jun 05 2023 By Anton Tereshchuk

How to Find The Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XV]

How to Find The Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XV]

Wed Mar 23 2022 By Maxi C

AVR Microcontroller Testing Procedures

AVR Microcontroller Testing Procedures

Tue Jun 30 2020 By Mad Devs

Flutter Dependency Injection – Complete Guide Using GetIt

Flutter Dependency Injection – Complete Guide Using GetIt

Wed Aug 06 2025 By Muhammad Faizan

How to Render React Apps Inside ChatGPT and Claude Using MCP

How to Render React Apps Inside ChatGPT and Claude Using MCP

Fri Apr 10 2026 By Faraazuddin Mohammed

Inside Robolectric: How Android UI Tests Work Without an Emulator

Inside Robolectric: How Android UI Tests Work Without an Emulator

Fri Apr 10 2026 By Pavel N.

Building a Cross‑Platform Ollama Dashboard with 95% Shared Code

Building a Cross‑Platform Ollama Dashboard with 95% Shared Code

Fri Apr 03 2026 By Vitali Tsikhanovich

What Is Symfony TUI? A Comprehensive Guide

What Is Symfony TUI? A Comprehensive Guide

Wed Apr 01 2026 By MattLeads

I Built a Voice-Controlled Home Cinema for Windows Because I Was Tired of Getting Up to Pause Movies

I Built a Voice-Controlled Home Cinema for Windows Because I Was Tired of Getting Up to Pause Movies

Tue Mar 24 2026 By Marius

The Ultimate C# QR Code Library Comparison for 2026

The Ultimate C# QR Code Library Comparison for 2026

Tue Mar 24 2026 By Iron Software

A Practical Guide to SwiftUI Gestures, From Tap to Composed Interactions

A Practical Guide to SwiftUI Gestures, From Tap to Composed Interactions

Wed Mar 18 2026 By Pavel Andreev

Getir's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
style fallout: Uber adds fuel to fire as Türkiye’s Getir founders sue Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala for $700M betrayal

style fallout: Uber adds fuel to fire as Türkiye’s Getir founders sue Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala for $700M betrayal

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Tue Feb 17 2026

Uber's Bold European Expansion: Seven Markets in Sight

Uber's Bold European Expansion: Seven Markets in Sight

devdiscourse.com

Mon Feb 16 2026

Uber snaps up Getir in Turkey as Mubadala exits battered delivery bet

Uber snaps up Getir in Turkey as Mubadala exits battered delivery bet

al-monitor.com

Mon Feb 09 2026

Uber to buy delivery arm of Turkey's Getir

Uber to buy delivery arm of Turkey's Getir

techcrunch.com

Mon Feb 09 2026

Uber to acquire delivery business of Turkey's Getir

Uber to acquire delivery business of Turkey's Getir

marketscreener.com

Mon Feb 09 2026

Uber to acquire delivery business of Turkey's Getir

Uber to acquire delivery business of Turkey's Getir

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mon Feb 09 2026

Uber Deepens Türkiye Footprint With Getir Delivery Buyout

Uber Deepens Türkiye Footprint With Getir Delivery Buyout

benzinga.com

Mon Feb 09 2026

Uber Agrees to Acquire Getir's Delivery Business in Turkiye

Uber Agrees to Acquire Getir's Delivery Business in Turkiye

marketscreener.com

Mon Feb 09 2026

Uber Agrees to Buy Getir’s Delivery Business in Turkey

Uber Agrees to Buy Getir’s Delivery Business in Turkey

bloomberg.com

Mon Feb 09 2026

FreshDirect parent Getir fires CEO in latest twist in struggle for control

FreshDirect parent Getir fires CEO in latest twist in struggle for control

nypost.com

Mon Feb 03 2025

Getir CEO says he has been removed as power struggle continues

Getir CEO says he has been removed as power struggle continues

cnbc.com

Mon Feb 03 2025

Grocery app that bought FreshDirect owes millions of dollars in NYC back rent: lawsuits

Grocery app that bought FreshDirect owes millions of dollars in NYC back rent: lawsuits

nypost.com

Tue Aug 13 2024

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Getir

avatar

Getir WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!