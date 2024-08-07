FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS
#456 COMPANY RANKING
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
300 emps
Since 2014
Worth 225.2M
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FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS (FRGE)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #456
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